click to enlarge Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds in Bright Lights.

The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival sent out a press release in early December announcing, an HBO documentary about mother-daughter stars Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher. At the time, it seemed an unremarkable pick for the kickoff of the festival's 14th year. Sure, Fisher had been back on the popular radar since Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but the franchise's most recent film,, featured her only as a hologram. Reynolds had received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Screen Actor's Guild in 2015 and an honorary Oscar in 2016, but she hadn't been in the press much beyond that.Everything changed when Fisher was rushed to the hospital on Dec. 23 and died on the 27th. Reynolds died one day later, of a stroke. The back-to-back deaths will go down as one of the more heartbreaking celebrity stories Of all time. Among Reynolds' last words, reportedly, were "I want to be with Carrie."Big Sky Executive Director Rachel Gregg says she initially picked the HBO film to screen at the festival simply because she thought it was an interesting story about a complicated relationship. It had already screened at Cannes, and Missoula was supposed to be its last stop on the festival circuit before debuting on HBO.This morning it was announced that HBO will move the film's network debut to Jan. 7. In an updated press release, BSDFF writes: "The Big Sky staff and board were deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds this week ... it is our honor to open our festival with, an intimate portrait of these talented women."