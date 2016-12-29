A federal judge in Oregon yesterday denied
U.S. Army veteran and Anaconda resident Ryan Payne
’s request to withdraw his guilty plea, accusing Payne of having “buyer’s remorse” over a plea agreement reached in the wake of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge occupation. Payne, a key figure in the armed occupation and the subject of a 2014 Indy feature
, admitted to a charge of conspiracy to impede U.S. officials this summer—and in so doing avoided another charge of possession of firearms and dangerous weapons in federal facilities. In early November, not long after the acquittal
of seven of his fellow occupiers, Payne attempted to reverse that admission.
Photo by Cathrine L. Walters
Ryan Payne at his Anaconda home in 2014.
Judge Anna Brown’s Dec. 28 decision
was a strongly worded rebuke of each of Payne’s arguments, including the claim that he'd only accepted the plea agreement based on the belief that he would also get a deal in a separate case in Nevada. Brown's most damning critique took aim at Payne’s statement that he’d had serious misgivings about the facts surrounding his plea from the get-go, an assertion the judge said was “without merit.” Brown continued:
Although it was clear to the Court from Payne’s demeanor throughout the plea hearing that he had conflicting feelings about the decision whether to plead guilty, that is not surprising in light of Payne’s close relationships with Ammon Bundy and some of the other occupiers, his leadership role in the occupation of the MNWR, and the fact that his guilty plea would have been perceived by some as a betrayal of the causes that he sought to advance with Bundy and the other occupiers. Nevertheless, after assuring the Court that he had sufficient time to consider, with the advice of counsel, his decision to plead guilty, Payne ultimately chose to do just that.
The conspiracy charge Payne pleaded guilty to carries a maximum penalty of six years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. In denying Payne’s motion to withdraw his plea, Brown directed counsel on both sides to submit an updated proposal for a sentencing date by late January. Payne is also scheduled to stand trial in Nevada
this coming spring on a separate set of charges stemming from his involvement in the 2014 standoff with federal agents at Cliven Bundy’s ranch. Attempts to reach a plea agreement in that case broke down this fall.