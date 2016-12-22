A judge has sided with attorneys for two death-row inmates and ordered the Montana Department of Justice to turn over its communications with a controversial expert witness who repeatedly changed his testimony over the course of a lawsuit last year that struck down the state's lethal injection protocol.
After the trial, attorneys for the plaintiffs, including the ACLU of Montana, said they discovered statements made by state's medical expert, Roswell Lee Evans, suggesting that Montana DOJ staff may have instructed the Auburn School of Pharmacy dean to change his testimony. As the Indy previously reported
, the attorneys raised the matter with Attorney General Tim Fox's office, which then conducted an internal investigation. Fox said he took "appropriate actions" toward the state's lawyers, but declined to elaborate.
Ron Smith is one of two inmates on death row in Montana, both of whom successfully challenged the state's lethal injection protocol last year.
In a Dec. 12 order, Helena District Court Judge DeeAnn Cooney said the evidence uncovered by the inmates' attorneys "raises serious questions about whether (Evans) changed his testimony to reflect what the Defendants wanted him to say as opposed to what he believed to be true." She ordered the Montana DOJ to produce certain communications with Evans, as well as documents related to the agency's internal investigation.
The documents could determine whether the state must pay attorney's fees associated with the lengthy case. ACLU of Montana Legal Director Jim Taylor has previously said he thinks the public also deserves to know whether the state tried to manipulate a witness in a matter with life-or-death implications.
A Montana DOJ spokesperson told the Associated Press this week
the department is confident the court will conclude "we did everything right."
Taylor says the plaintiffs expect to receive the documents next month.
For additional background on the case, Smith v. Batista, click here.