click to enlarge Photo by Cathrine L. Walters

Crews are continuing to remove soil at Montana Rail Link's Missoula rail yard, which was contaminated when 7,000 gallons of diesel fuel spilled on Monday.Travis Ross, an environmental health specialist with the Missoula Valley Water Quality District, says the spill, while significant in size, does not pose an immediate threat to drinking water. The spill does, however, raise questions about the company's emergency notification procedures and spill safeguards.MRL issued a public statement regarding the incident Thursday night, apparently after receiving inquiries from media outlets. By then, remediation efforts had already been underway for several days.The spill occurred when a coupling failed at the fuel terminal, where diesel fuel is delivered to the locomotive facility. In MRL's statement, spokesman Jim Lewis said the company shut down the pipeline and notified the Montana Department of Emergency Services, which then contacted other state and local agencies, "per required protocol."However, the company did not call local 9-1-1, as required by the city's water quality ordinance, Ross says.The ordinance, designed to protect the city aquifer, requires immediate 9-1-1 notification for spills exceeding 25 gallons. The city-county health department employs a staffer who can then assess the risk of groundwater contamination. But the water quality district didn't learn of the situation from state officials until at least seven hours after the spill.Because the spill did not pose an immediate threat to drinking water, local officials decided not to issue a general public notice, Ross says. The water quality district plans to issue a notice of violation to MRL regarding the lack of 9-1-1 notification, but Ross says a fine is unlikely.The company nonetheless appears to have responded to the spill quickly, Ross says.By Thursday, more than one-third of the fuel had been recovered by remediation contractors using a vacuum truck, according to the MRL press release. The company subsequently began excavating contaminated soil—about 1,100 cubic yards so far. According to Kristi Ponozzo, public policy director for the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, MRL is removing impacted soils "to the extent possible to minimize health risks." Ponozzo, responding to the Indy via email, says she doesn't know where the soils are being sent or how they will be dealt with. Lewis, at MRL, had not responded to the Indy's request for comment at the time of this post.This week's spill is not the first at the Missoula rail yard. The location is a state Superfund site due to past releases of diesel fuel—one of several Superfund sites statewide formerly owned by Burlington Northern."In the scheme of the thousands of gallons that have been released there over the years—and at times there's been a significant amount of fuels in that section of town because of the railroad operations—it's probably a small percentage," Ross says.More recently, a spill of 13,000 gallons of ethanol occurred at the Missoula rail yard in 2006, DEQ records indicate, leading to the excavation of around 5,000 tons of soil.Ross says that fuel safety practices are better today, but that city-county water quality officials would like to discuss preventative steps with MRL going forward.Ponozzo says the spill was first reported to DEQ's Disaster and Emergency Services, which then referred the incident to the agency's remediation division. DEQ does not have a presence at the site "at this time," Ponozzo adds, but has been getting "updated information and some photos" from the Missoula City-County Health Department. The agency's involvement moving forward will "depend on the extent of the spill.""This is a state Superfund site with ongoing clean-up," Ponozzo writes, "so we do/will have ongoing involvement at the site in general."