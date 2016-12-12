Missoula-based writer and occasional Indy contributor Stephanie Land doesn't shy away from personal, soul-baring pieces on the struggles of single parenting
. Her stories often provoke strong opinions and commentary about her personal choices, but she wasn't expecting the level of vitriol she received after her essay was published in the Washington Post
Dec. 5. In "Trump stole my desire to look for a partner," Land writes about her concern for her children and how Trump's election prompted her to reconsider her participation in the dating scene:
"I’ve lost the desire to attempt the courtship phase. The future is uncertain. I am not the optimistic person I was on the morning of Nov. 8, wearing a T-shirt with 'Nasty Woman' written inside a red heart. It makes me want to cry thinking of that."
Since the piece came out, Land has been inundated with comments on social media from Trump supporters mocking her decision, accusing her of being unattractive and much worse. She's received death threats through Twitter and Facebook. A sample of the more moderate comments recently posted on the Post's site:
Even Bill O'Reilly mocked her
in a brief segment (that doesn't actually quote from the piece).
Nonetheless, Land is keeping her chin up. We caught up with her to ask about Internet hatred, election coverage and her upcoming trip to speak at the Center for American Progress in Washington, D.C.
How did your Washington Post piece come about to begin with?
After the election I was having such a hard time being creative again and writing, and I just had to kind of get that out as sort of processing my emotions. So it just came out that way. And I really liked it, my editor really liked it. I just thought it was a sweet little piece of a moment of sharing my grief over an election. I totally didn’t expect it to go so viral through Trump's supporters.
Hardly any comments seem to take issue with what you actually wrote.
Yeah, [a friend and I] watched the Bill O'Reilly clip together and we were laughing so hard. I had tears in my eyes I was laughing so much. Like, where are you getting this point of view from? It has nothing to do with what I actually wrote. I think most commenters react to the headline of a piece or they react to the photo and the headline and the little subscript in most anything. And they may skim the article at best. But in this case, I mean I’m being attacked for saying that I chose to be single. It’s threatening the average white male because I’m telling them I don’t need them. It's crazy to me. It’s also been really frightening. I’ve never had so many people tell me to kill myself before.
How's your phone handling the endless numbers of Twitter and Facebook notifications?
I woke up this morning and for Facebook it said 192 [notifications]. And Twitter only goes up to 20 and then it says 20 plus. But every time I look at my home screen, it says that much. And I have over 100 message requests on Facebook from people I’m not friends with. Then dozens of ones from people I actually am friends with. These are all good messages. That’s pretty awesome.
To change topics slightly, how do you feel about the
Washington Post's work as a whole? The
Post has seemed willing to stick its neck out and really criticize Trump.
Yeah, I’m a huge fan of the work they do journalistically. I appreciate the pieces they’ve published through the election. And I think they are being a bit more brash than other outlets. I just love that about them.
Are you thinking next steps, career-wise?
I don't know. I did an interview last night for [ABC-Fox Montana]. I just did it because a friend of mine is a producer there so I felt like I could trust them, and my kid, I knew she’d get a huge kick out of being on the news. Then they were wanting to come here and film us in our house so I agreed to it. But I was so scared to say anything. Every question she asked, every time I tried to think of what to say, all I could see were tweets coming at me. Like sub-phrasing and quoting what I’d said and throwing it back at me in hate-filled language. ... I’m working on a book, I have to write. So it was scary for me to feel like I couldn’t say anything out of fear. But on Dec. 12 I'm going to be in DC, doing speech at an event for the Center for American Progress
. They’ve already reached out to me, had several editors reach out, they emailed and said how are you doing, are you surviving this okay? They made a point to say, well, on Sunday you’re flying into a huge network of support and people who back you.
What are you speaking about?
They’re specifically bringing me in to talk about my success story with going from homelessness and food stamps to being able to support my family on my own. They really want me to talk about that. Like, I am one of the people who greatly benefited from food stamps and childcare assistance and housing assistance. It's kind of a way to show that the systems that are in place are an excellent safety net for those who need them and they should remain there.
Click here for a live stream of the Center for American Progress seminar How Progressives Can Defend the Working Class in the Trump Era
.