After six years of falling enrollment and cutbacks, with further budgetary and academic uncertainty roiling campus this fall, University of Montana President Royce Engstrom will resign effective Dec. 31, the state's Commissioner of Higher Education said Thursday.
Commissioner Clayton Christian announced Engstrom's departure in a morning email to campus, stating that he asked Engstrom "to consider this transition at this time based on my belief that a change in leadership direction is the right step for UM going forward." An hour later, the state announced in a follow-up email that Christian's predecessor as higher education commissioner, Sheila Stearns, would take over as interim president while a national search is conducted. Engstrom's annual contract was scheduled to expire June 30.
Engstrom, part-way through his seventh academic year, has presided over some of the most tumultuous times in UM's history. Enrollment was at an all-time high when he assumed the duty as president in October 2010, but soon entered a state of free-fall that has yet to relent and counts as one the steepest drops at any public university this decade.
This fall's numbers marked the worst decline yet
, with student retention slipping as well. The loss of 3,250 students in six years, in excess of 20 percent of the student body, has prompted budgetary bloodletting, layoffs and institutional soul-searching that will continue well beyond his departure.
photo by Chad Harder
University of Montana President Royce Engstrom will step down Dec. 31, at the request of the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education.
Engstrom leaves with the university mid-way through a rewrite of its strategic plan and during the initial stages of a sweeping, high-stakes exercise in "prioritizing" university offerings that will winnow academic programs. UM and the rest of the Montana University System also are preparing to lobby the Montana Legislature when it convenes in January. The changes on campus are being led by a slew of new and interim administrators hired by Engstrom, including four cabinet-level officials in the past year alone.
It was the largest shake-up at Main Hall since UM's sexual assault scandal exploded during the second year of the president's tenure.
UM's public turmoil contrasted with Engstrom's own understated, non-confrontational style. He receded from the spotlight in recent months, instead putting forward members of his cabinet to speak on behalf of the university. Last year, after overseeing the reduction of 192 positions on campus, Engstrom donated his annual raise
to student scholarships—a move he was said to have performed quietly in prior years, but which rising tension on campus pushed him to disclose publicly.
Christian, in his email, credited Engstrom for strengthening the university "in many respects." In particular, he pointed to increases in research spending and fundraising, the construction of a new Missoula College building, and reforms enacted around sexual assault response.
The commissioner's office, however, began sending mixed signals last week, first speaking critically of UM's budget situation before saying that university leaders had a good plan in place and were moving to make changes at an appropriate pace.
Asked to elaborate on the commissioner's desire for a "change in leadership direction," spokesman Kevin McRae says, "it is as plain and clear as that."
"He believes a change in leadership at the president level is best for UM at this time and going forward," McRae says. "There is no other reason."
Stearns, selected to oversee the transition in the coming months, has one of the deepest higher-education resumes in Montana, including longstanding ties to UM. She received bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees from the university before serving as director of alumni relations and vice president for university relations in the 1980s. After being a finalist for the president position ultimately awarded to George Dennison, Stearns was hired as provost and chancellor at UM Western, then became president of Wayne State University in Nebraska. She returned to lead the Montana University System from 2003 through 2012, serving as the longest-tenured Commissioner of Higher Education in state history. Stearns is currently a senior consultant for the national Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges.
Christian approached Stearns about stepping in "in the last day or two," she tells the Indy
. "I was very surprised to hear about a transition this major. I said I would like a little time to think about it."
Stearns says her "longtime familiarity with and affection for the university" prompted her to take the job. Her priority is to make those on campus feel valued while making changes as necessary. "I'm not going to just be a caretaker," she says.
Stearns says she spoke with Engstrom over the phone.
"He's an extremely gracious, dignified man," she says.