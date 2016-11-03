What you’re drinking: One of the sweet, tangy ciders at the area’s newest cidery, BetterRoot. Owners Jesse Spaulding and Hannah Weinert quietly opened the taproom on Oct. 29.
What’s on tap: Five hard ciders and a nonalcoholic cider. Spaulding’s favorite is the “Sexy Tractor,” a wine-like cider infused with rosemary and lavender that comes in at 6.7 percent ABV. He says the name was partly inspired by how much Weinert, his wife, enjoys operating tractors. “Hannah’s all about being a little girl in a big tractor,” Spaulding says. He’s also enthusiastic about the seasonal iCider, which is made from McIntosh apples. (Not everybody gets the pun, he says.) A 10-ounce snifter of cider costs $4, or get a five-sample flight for $8.
The ambience: BetterRoot’s spacious taproom feels appealingly rustic, with handmade wooden furniture and lightbulbs strung from antler chandeliers. Large south- and west-facing windows reveal a stunning view of the valley outside. Kids can wander onto the patio to play beanbag toss or check out the chicken coop.
More to come: Expect additional seasonal rotations to appear on tap in coming weeks, including a rum-barrel-aged cider. Spaulding anticipates they’ll start planning a grand opening soon.
Where to find it: BetterRoot’s taproom is at 5066 Hoblitt Lane in Florence, about 20 miles south of Missoula. Visit the BetterRoot Facebook page
for hours and more info.