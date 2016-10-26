click to enlarge Photo by Chad Harder

The namesake of a late University of Montana athletics booster was quietly scrubbed from Washington-Grizzly Stadium over the summer in what a former athletic director calls a “breach of donor trust” that threatens to damage the university’s future fundraising ability.Since 2001, the stadium playing surface has been named John Hoyt Field as part of an agreement with an anonymous donor whose $1 million gift enabled UM to first install artificial turf. At the time, it was the largest cash gift ever to UM athletics.Hoyt himself was a major donor to UM athletics, having given $650,000 in 2000 to what is now the John C. Hoyt Athletic Complex. He died shortly before the turf gift was made in his honor.Director of Athletics Kent Haslam says he ordered staff to remove the maroon Hoyt Field signage—bolted to concrete walls in each end zone—in conjunction with a turf replacement project completed in August. The occasion seemed appropriate, Haslam says, since the donor-funded turf no longer exists. He adds that the removal did not violate the terms of the 2001 donor agreement, which made no mention of the name remaining in perpetuity.Former UM athletics directors, however, say the move isn’t in the spirit of the initial agreement, and one suggested the university is playing politics to appease another, larger donor.“Unless the UM Foundation can produce different paperwork from what was promised under the original agreement, I believe this is a breach of donor trust and will definitely damage the reputation of the UM Foundation, the University of Montana and UM Athletics,” Jim O’Day wrote in an email to Montana University System leaders earlier this month.O’Day worked for the Grizzly Sports Association and UM Foundation at the time of the 2001 turf gift. He later worked as athletics director from 2005 until 2012, when he was fired amid scrutiny of how the university handled sexual assault allegations involving athletes.The AD who orchestrated the gift, Wayne Hogan, tells thethat he and the donor didn’t stipulate the duration of the naming rights because the agreement was implicit. “I just didn’t think it needed to be said, and I don’t think he felt the need for that commitment,” Hogan says.Hogan identified the anonymous donor as Billings attorney Cliff Edwards. Edwards could not be reached for comment because he is out of the office until November.O’Day, in his email to the regents, suggested that Hoyt’s name was removed as a condition of the Washington Foundation’s recent $7 million donation to fund construction of the Washington Grizzlies Champions Center. O’Day declined to comment on his allegation but acknowledges that he does not have direct knowledge of the Champions Center donor agreement.UM officials would not comment on O’Day’s claim, and the UM Foundation rejected the's request for a copy of the Champions Center donor agreement. A Montana University System spokesperson says Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian was briefed on the naming rights situation and believes the university is managing it appropriately. The spokesperson adds that O’Day is the only person to raise concerns about the issue to state officials.Erasing Hoyt’s name from the field could give UM athletics another option as it looks for new fundraising opportunities. Haslam says that while the original gift was a “game changer” for the program, the most sustainable funding stream would be an endowment whose proceeds could be used to replace the turf as needed.Haslam says he contacted the donors before the signs were taken down and that UM is now looking for a permanent way to honor the 2001 gift.