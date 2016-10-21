BLM rejects Utah activists’ oil and gas lease purchase

Ever since environmental writer and activist Terry Tempest Williams, in February, handed her credit card to the BLM to pay for two oil and gas leases—1,120 acres north of Arches National Park—the agency has “sweated” over whether to issue the leases. This week, the BLM decided to withhold the leases and refund Williams because it claims the company she and her husband, Brooke, created “has no intention of developing the two leases.”

We have made clear to the BLM that we would consider developing our leases when science supports a sustainable use of the oil and gas at an increased value given the costs of climate change to future generations.

Meet Idaho’s first Syrian refugees

The story of Asmaa Albukaie, whose husband and two young boys were kidnapped, never saw her husband again, got her boys back, left for Jordan, then Egypt, where she applied for refugee status through the United Nations, went through two years of interviews and background checks, got a ticket to the United States—to “Boise”—which she had to Google.

“I noticed that women in movies, American women, decide whatever they want to decide. This is not acceptable in Syria. So I made my own decision to learn and study, but I hid in the bathroom because my husband didn’t allow me to study,” said Albukaie, laughing about that now.

Albukaie told me her story in a coffee shop in downtown Boise, where we spoke for about 90 minutes. The city of Boise, Idaho, is taking in a lot of Syrian refugees: 122 so far this year. That’s more than twice as many as Los Angeles, Boston and New York combined.

Albukaie and her two teenage sons — who arrived in November 2014 — were the first Syrian refugees in Idaho.

Boise has been resettling a lot of refugees, from many nations, because of the affordable housing and need for workers in sparsely populated Idaho.

Could idle wells become geothermal heat sources?

Mitchell Pomphrey, an Edmonton-based entrepreneur, has an idea to fix Alberta’s idle-well problem. The manager of a group called the Living Energy Project says it can retrofit older, unproductive wells into geothermal heat sources. “We’re trying to reuse things that would otherwise be wasted,” he says.

The most recent count from the Alberta Energy Regulator shows there were 84,100 inactive wells in the province in September, which is up from 77,600 in March. Meanwhile, the number of orphaned wells in the province — wells for which there is no financially responsible company — has almost doubled during the same time period, rising to 1,285 from 698.

The provincial government is concerned taxpayer money may be needed to clean up after the energy industry if the number of idle wells continues to grow.

Orange refinery emissions safe, Colorado says

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says the public need not worry about the yellow-orange smoke that billowed last week from a Commerce City refinery.

A power failure at the refinery caused an emergency shut down and sent sulfur dioxide into the air as part of the shut down procedure. The billowing smoke led emergency officials to warn nearby residents to stay indoors and to lockdown a school and close roads for a few hours.

Trudeau’s shift from talking to acting on climate

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wants a national carbon price, in part to discourage firms from migrating to provinces, like Saskatchewan, with no carbon price, or with very low ones.

Provinces will be free to choose the system that best suits local industry. Those that opt for cap-and-trade schemes will have to meet or exceed Canada’s target of cutting emissions by 30%. Provinces will be allowed to keep the money they raise.

That will not mollify them. Energy-producing provinces, such as Alberta, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland & Labrador, worry about the effect of carbon prices on the oil industry and on export-dependent livelihoods, such as lentil farming. They are in the second year of a recession caused by a slump in oil prices. Citizens in those provinces are hostile, although 63% of Canadians support Mr Trudeau’s climate policy, according to a new poll.

Western states rank poorly on women’s issues

24/7 Wall St., a financial news and opinion website, posted a list of the 10 worst states for women. Wyoming ranks second worst, Idaho third, Utah fourth, and Montana eighth.

In 1869, Wyoming became the first state in the country to grant women’s suffrage, roughly five decades before Congress passed the 19th Amendment. Despite being a leader in this important milestone, conditions in Wyoming today are some of the least favorable for women.

No state, for example, has a wider gender pay gap than Wyoming. The typical female worker earns $36,064, or just 64.4% of the $55,965 male median earnings in the state.

On marijuana, Montana polls tell different stories

Will Montana voters approve a ballot measure to expand the state’s highly restricted medical marijuana law?

A Lee Newspapers poll of more than 1,000 registered voters, conducted Oct. 10–12, found that 51 percent of people responding said they they would vote no on the ballot initiative.

…

Those in the I-182 campaign say that the majority of voters remain on their side. The campaign’s own poll, conducted by Colorado-based Harstad Strategic Research, had 59 percent in favor of the measure, with 32 percent against and 9 percent undecided.

Idaho’s largest solar farm goes online

The 80-megawatt Grand View solar project is more than twice as big as the farm built in Kuna several months ago and will provide clean energy to some 17,000 homes.

Colorado mountain bike trail sabotaged

Mountain bikers have found spiked boards buried on the Dirt Surfer trail above Eagle, Colorado, prompting an investigation involving the BLM and local law enforcement agencies.

“We are definitely taking the threat of potential harm very seriously,” Eagle County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Amber Barrett said. “We don’t want anyone retaliating over this. We want everyone to get along on the trails. It’s hunting season and we’ve got trail joggers who have issues with mountain bikers who have issues with hunters and horseback riders. But setting a malicious trap like this, we are not going to take lightly.”

The Colorado River ‘pulse flow,’ two years later

An interim report finds that birds, plants, and groundwater continue to benefit from the pilot effort to revive the Colorado River delta.

The interim report, released on Wednesday, documents the effects of the environmental flows in the delta from the initial pulse in March 2014 plus subsequent supplemental deliveries of water through December 2015.

“Some of the cottonwoods that germinated during the initial pulse flow are now more than 10 feet tall,” Karl W. Flessa, UA professor of geosciences and co-chief scientist of the team that’s monitoring the impact of the pulse, said in a statement.

Migratory waterbirds, nesting waterbirds, and nesting riparian birds have all increased in abundance, the report says. The monitoring team found that the abundance of 19 bird species of conservation concern, including vermillion flycatchers, hooded orioles, and yellow-breasted chats, was 43 percent higher at the restoration sites than at other sites in the floodplain.