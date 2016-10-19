click to enlarge Photo by Derek Brouwer

Each chihuahua came dressed for the part. Pip was wearing a tutu, while Teeto—whose half-Yorkie genes gave him long, flowing fur—sported a shirt that read, “The cool dog just showed up.”Then there was Kung Pao. White-haired, 2 years old, and weighing in just under 4 pounds, she wore a pink sweater with a crown printed on it. Kung Pao was not to be messed with. While mingling in the foyer, Kung Pao hustled over to Teeto and barked in his face.“Sorry, she’s feisty,” owner Karla Colwill said.The three dogs had arrived at the University of Montana PAR/TV building to audition for any chihuahua’s most coveted role: Bruiser, the famed sidekick in Legally Blonde. UM’s School of Theatre & Dance, along with the School of Music, will perform the musical version of the cult classic in November. A month before opening night, director Teresa Waldorf had one part left to cast.“Everyone knows Bruiser, so we knew we couldn’t just pop any small dog onstage,” she says. “We knew it had to be someone who would meet the expectations—which are high.”For Kung Pao, it was an unlikely chance for a big break. None of the dogs there to audition had acting experience, but Kung Pao’s journey to the stage was particularly long. Her life began in a meth house in South Carolina, Colwill explains, where she was rescued by a friend before the meth dealers were busted and their animals seized. Kung Pao was five weeks old at the time.Colwill, a UM employee who says she is “not a small dog person,” agreed to take in the chihuahua nonetheless. She learned about the Bruiser casting call through a friend involved with the production and decided to give Kung Pao a shot.“Oh, it’s new for her,” Colwill says. “It’s a new experience.”Waldorf outlined expectations before the auditions in the Masquer Theatre began. Bruiser’s role in the musical is modest, she said, just a few scenes in the first act. The dog must be able to run to center stage, sit or stay, walk on a leash, and hop into a bag or kennel. There’s a speaking line as well, but Waldorf has a backup plan in case the dog can’t bark on command, a more advanced skill.“We plan for every contingency,” she says.When the auditions began, Kung Pao’s name was called first. Her nails clacked along the stage as she ran around on the leash held by junior acting major Whitney Miller, who is cast for the lead role of Elle. Kung Pao refused to sit on the hard surface but impressed the production crew by jumping into her kennel on command. She gazed toward the audience while held in Miller’s arms—“cheating out,” in theater terminology.The act wasn’t flawless, and Miller describes the competition as “stiff” (a fourth dog not at the Oct. 16 audition, named Machete, was ultimately cast, Waldorf says). Regardless, Kung Pao’s owner was upbeat.“We’re going to do some obedience classes, donate her time to hospice,” Colwill told the director afterwards. “Because she’s pretty good, for a chihuahua.”