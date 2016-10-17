As drought intensifies, Yakima accord offers model

Mountain West News is a service of the O’Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West — a regional studies and public education program at the University of Montana. The Center’s purpose is to serve as an important and credible resource for people in the state and region in understanding the region’s past, present, and future. For more, visit mountainwestnews.org

Climate change has forced Washington State’s Yakima Basin to rethink how it manages water—and its plan could “point the way for an American West where long-standing water challenges are only growing more urgent and fractious.”

The pressure to solve decades-old disputes is rising. Water is already one of the West’s most contentious issues, with an infinite number of colliding interests — urban residents, farmers, environmentalists, native Americans, agribusiness owners, hydroelectric operators — all dipping their hoses into receding rivers and reservoirs. The only thing they all seem to have in common is their impulse to hire a lawyer.

Now, amid growing urbanization and the effects of climate change, the tensions are becoming even more fraught.

Yet the Yakima accord has given some people optimism that there’s a way out of this Gordian knot. They hope the example here — the deal as well as the years of squabbling and millions of dollars spent in courtrooms — will convince other regions to broker similar accords rather than perpetuate the debilitating era of water wars.



The tribal push for a Bears Ears monument in Utah

While the proposed Bears Ears National Monument doesn’t include any tribal lands, it would give a coalition of tribes “the freedom to be stewards of their homeland, and to have some say over how that land is administered, protected and interpreted to the public.”

…the Bears Ears battle at its core comes down to one type of local control versus another, of the Sagebrush Rebellion against an Indigenous uprising to gain sovereignty over ancestral homelands.

“It’s been far too long that us Natives have not been at the table,” says Malcolm Lehi, a Ute Mountain Ute council representative from the White Mesa community in San Juan County, at the Bluff hearing. “Here we are today inviting ourselves to the table. We’re making history.”



Wyoming industry may owe schools $4.5 million

A federal report (PDF) finds that since 2009 the Wyoming Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been unable to collect in excess of $4.5 million in unpaid penalties for health and safety violations, money that’s passed on to school districts.

In response to the unpaid fines, Wyoming had enlisted a collections agency to better collect on delinquent companies, John Ysebaert, Wyoming’s workforce standards and compliance administrator, wrote in [a response to some of the federal report’s findings in a July 29 letter].



Tough questions about small-town agriculture

In this episode of West Obsessed, the writers and editors of High Country News discuss some of the most interesting challenges — and solutions — to rural food supply.





How to buck the BLM’s wild horse problem?



The BLM’s wild horse program pays $49 million a year in rent for private ranches, corrals and feedlots where it stores the 46,000 wild horses it has removed from the West’s public lands. The cost is a symptom of a broader problem: too many wild horses roaming the West—about 77,000, some 27,000 more than the agency says the land can support.

Trying to make that rent has pushed the wild horse program into crisis. The expense eats up 66 percent of the federal budget for managing wild horses, and it is expected to total more than $1 billion over the life of the herds. The program cannot afford to continue old management practices that created the problem in the first place, or afford to come up with solutions that might fix it.

In short, the agency cannot break its cycle of storing horses because it is too busy storing horses.

“We’re in a real pickle,” Mr. Bolstad said. “We have huge challenges ahead of us, and we don’t have the resources to respond.”