Climate change has forced Washington State’s Yakima Basin to rethink how it manages water—and its plan could “point the way for an American West where long-standing water challenges are only growing more urgent and fractious.”
The pressure to solve decades-old disputes is rising. Water is already one of the West’s most contentious issues, with an infinite number of colliding interests — urban residents, farmers, environmentalists, native Americans, agribusiness owners, hydroelectric operators — all dipping their hoses into receding rivers and reservoirs. The only thing they all seem to have in common is their impulse to hire a lawyer.
Now, amid growing urbanization and the effects of climate change, the tensions are becoming even more fraught.
Yet the Yakima accord has given some people optimism that there’s a way out of this Gordian knot. They hope the example here — the deal as well as the years of squabbling and millions of dollars spent in courtrooms — will convince other regions to broker similar accords rather than perpetuate the debilitating era of water wars.
While the proposed Bears Ears National Monument doesn’t include any tribal lands, it would give a coalition of tribes “the freedom to be stewards of their homeland, and to have some say over how that land is administered, protected and interpreted to the public.”
…the Bears Ears battle at its core comes down to one type of local control versus another, of the Sagebrush Rebellion against an Indigenous uprising to gain sovereignty over ancestral homelands.
“It’s been far too long that us Natives have not been at the table,” says Malcolm Lehi, a Ute Mountain Ute council representative from the White Mesa community in San Juan County, at the Bluff hearing. “Here we are today inviting ourselves to the table. We’re making history.”
A federal report (PDF) finds that since 2009 the Wyoming Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been unable to collect in excess of $4.5 million in unpaid penalties for health and safety violations, money that’s passed on to school districts.
In response to the unpaid fines, Wyoming had enlisted a collections agency to better collect on delinquent companies, John Ysebaert, Wyoming’s workforce standards and compliance administrator, wrote in [a response to some of the federal report’s findings in a July 29 letter].
In this episode of West Obsessed, the writers and editors of High Country News discuss some of the most interesting challenges — and solutions — to rural food supply.
How to buck the BLM’s wild horse problem?
The BLM’s wild horse program pays $49 million a year in rent for private ranches, corrals and feedlots where it stores the 46,000 wild horses it has removed from the West’s public lands. The cost is a symptom of a broader problem: too many wild horses roaming the West—about 77,000, some 27,000 more than the agency says the land can support.
Trying to make that rent has pushed the wild horse program into crisis. The expense eats up 66 percent of the federal budget for managing wild horses, and it is expected to total more than $1 billion over the life of the herds. The program cannot afford to continue old management practices that created the problem in the first place, or afford to come up with solutions that might fix it.
In short, the agency cannot break its cycle of storing horses because it is too busy storing horses.
“We’re in a real pickle,” Mr. Bolstad said. “We have huge challenges ahead of us, and we don’t have the resources to respond.”
Negotiators from more than 170 countries reached a legally binding accord to counter climate change by cutting the use of hydrofluorocarbons—“a sort of supercharged greenhouse gas, with 1,000 times the heat-trapping potency of carbon dioxide.” The pact could have an equal or even greater impact than the Paris agreement.
Over all, the deal is expected to lead to the reduction of the equivalent of 70 billion tons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere — about two times the carbon pollution produced annually by the entire world.
The Kigali accord is “much, much, much stronger than Paris,” said Durwood Zaelke, the president of the Institute for Governance and Sustainable Development, a research organization. “This is a mandatory treaty. Governments are obligated to comply.”
The deal is an amendment to the Montreal Protocol, the landmark 1987 pact designed to close the hole in the ozone layer by banning ozone-depleting coolants called chlorofluorocarbons, or CFCs. That means the Kigali amendment maintains the legal force of a treaty, even if that treaty was ratified by the Senate during the Reagan administration.
Chemical companies responded to the 1987 agreement by developing HFCs, which do not harm the ozone layer but do trap heat in the atmosphere.
There are few places in the country with more wind energy potential than Wyoming, but the state has seen almost no new wind turbines built in six years. That’s about to change.
In total, more than $12 billion dollars worth of wind projects are proposed in Wyoming. The tabling of the tax hike was good news for those projects, but political support alone isn’t enough for Wyoming’s wind industry to boom — there are technical challenges as well.
Most of the wind built in Wyoming would be sold to customers out of state, but there aren’t enough power lines to carry it. Half a dozen proposals for new lines have been stuck in the permitting process for years. But now, several of those are close to being approved, and that could open the floodgates.
Cypress Creek Renewables cites vague engineering delays for why at least five of the California company’s permitted solar farms in Montana are currently stalled. All were approved before the state Public Service Commission in June suspended the requirement that NorthWestern Energy pay small-scale solar energy producers $66 per megawatt hour.
There’s a new class of city bears that researchers find to be highly adapted to urban terrain and evade detection by foraging at night.
“It is amazing to me that, given all the time she spends in town — she is a big bear — she’s never gotten into significant trouble that has resulted in efforts to trap and remove her,” said Colorado Parks and Wildlife researcher Heather Johnson, who tracks [a 225-pound bear known as] B27 as part of an unprecedented five-year project driven by rising bear-human conflicts.
Solar Roadways is the only business receiving federal highway research money in pursuit of solar road panels, part of the Federal Highway Administration’s efforts to fight climate change.
[Scott Brusaw’s] business, Solar Roadways, recently unveiled its first public installation, in a downtown plaza in this northern Idaho resort town. It’s 150 square feet of hexagon-shaped solar panels that people can walk and bicycle on.
The company is working on proof that the panels, for which it has a patent, are strong enough and have enough traction to handle motor vehicles, including semitrailers.