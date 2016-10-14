Sen. Tester seeks to block mines near Yellowstone

Montana U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat, has asked the Obama administration to block a pair of mining proposals outside Yellowstone National Park, and announced that he’s considering legislation to accomplish that.

In a letter (PDF) sent Thursday to the heads of the Interior Department, USDA, Forest Service, and BLM, Tester wrote, in part:

Mining has long played an important role in Montana’s history and our economy, but there are some places where it simply isn’t appropriate. The doorstep of Yellowstone, which was established as our first national park 144 years ago, is one of those places. The approximately 31,400 acres of public lands proposed from withdrawal adjacent to Yellowstone and the Absaroka Beartooth Wilderness in the Custer Gallatin National Forest deserve special consideration because of their unique character, exceptional beauty, and ecological value.

The Billings Gazette recently reported that the proposals highlight “the growing pains of the New West — an old economy of resource extraction versus a cleaner, but often lower-paying, service industry; recreation versus industry; wildlife and the remaining areas of undisturbed habitat versus development,” and produced the following video.

Tester has also come out against the contentious Black Butte copper mine proposal, which could pollute the Smith River, saying the river “represents one of the best places to float, fish, and camp, and one of the last places you can escape civilization and truly experience Montana as our ancestors did.”



Attorneys general: no legal footing for land grabs

A new report (PDF) by the Conference of Western Attorney Generals, based on two years of work, casts doubt on many of the arguments Utah and other states have put forward in their push to gain control of millions of acres of federal land. CWAG, made up of the top law officers in 15 western states and three U.S. territories, voted 11–1 to approve the report at their annual meeting in Idaho this summer.

The report’s conclusion, in part:

Equality of sovereignty is an important constitutional principle that can help prevent federal intrusions upon the sovereignty and independence of the states. Court precedents, however, provide little support for the proposition that the principles of equal footing or equal sovereignty may compel transfer of public lands to the western states.



A photographer gets engulfed in ‘sagebrush sea’

David Showalter celebrates the sage grouse in his recent book Sage Spirit. Journalist Todd Wilkinson recently interviewed Showalter on what he learned as he toured the country speaking about sage grouse and the government’s controversial decision not to list the species.

I never really wanted my book to be a grouse book; it’s far more important that we view this sagebrush sea as the fabric that holds the West together. Sage-grouse are an umbrella species for 300-plus western wildlife species that rely on sagebrush for survival and sage-grouse offer a window into this remarkable, singular sagebrush ecosystem.