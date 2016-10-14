Montana U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat, has asked the Obama administration to block a pair of mining proposals outside Yellowstone National Park, and announced that he’s considering legislation to accomplish that.
In a letter (PDF) sent Thursday to the heads of the Interior Department, USDA, Forest Service, and BLM, Tester wrote, in part:
Mining has long played an important role in Montana’s history and our economy, but there are some places where it simply isn’t appropriate. The doorstep of Yellowstone, which was established as our first national park 144 years ago, is one of those places. The approximately 31,400 acres of public lands proposed from withdrawal adjacent to Yellowstone and the Absaroka Beartooth Wilderness in the Custer Gallatin National Forest deserve special consideration because of their unique character, exceptional beauty, and ecological value.
The Billings Gazette recently reported that the proposals highlight “the growing pains of the New West — an old economy of resource extraction versus a cleaner, but often lower-paying, service industry; recreation versus industry; wildlife and the remaining areas of undisturbed habitat versus development,” and produced the following video.
Tester has also come out against the contentious Black Butte copper mine proposal, which could pollute the Smith River, saying the river “represents one of the best places to float, fish, and camp, and one of the last places you can escape civilization and truly experience Montana as our ancestors did.”
A new report (PDF) by the Conference of Western Attorney Generals, based on two years of work, casts doubt on many of the arguments Utah and other states have put forward in their push to gain control of millions of acres of federal land. CWAG, made up of the top law officers in 15 western states and three U.S. territories, voted 11–1 to approve the report at their annual meeting in Idaho this summer.
The report’s conclusion, in part:
Equality of sovereignty is an important constitutional principle that can help prevent federal intrusions upon the sovereignty and independence of the states. Court precedents, however, provide little support for the proposition that the principles of equal footing or equal sovereignty may compel transfer of public lands to the western states.
David Showalter celebrates the sage grouse in his recent book Sage Spirit. Journalist Todd Wilkinson recently interviewed Showalter on what he learned as he toured the country speaking about sage grouse and the government’s controversial decision not to list the species.
I never really wanted my book to be a grouse book; it’s far more important that we view this sagebrush sea as the fabric that holds the West together. Sage-grouse are an umbrella species for 300-plus western wildlife species that rely on sagebrush for survival and sage-grouse offer a window into this remarkable, singular sagebrush ecosystem.
Pairing food with marijuana in Colorado.
The marijuana industry is trying to move away from its pizza-and-Doritos roots as folks explore how to safely serve marijuana and food. Chefs are working with marijuana growers to chart the still-very-unscientific world of pairing food and weed. And a proliferation of mass-market cheap pot is driving professional growers to develop distinctive flavors and aromas to distinguish themselves in a crowded market.
“We talk with the (marijuana) grower to understand what traits they saw in the marijuana … whether it’s earthy notes, citrus notes, herbal notes, things that we could play off,” said Corey Buck, head of catering for Blackbelly Restaurant, a top-rated farm-to-table restaurant that provided the meal.
Lighthouse Resources, which operates mines in Montana and Wyoming, says it’s exporting coal to South Korea through British Columbia’s Westshore Terminals, and abandoning the stalled coal terminal proposal at Port of Morrow in Boardman, Oregon.
“I imagine Lighthouse doesn’t see a future for coal exports on the Columbia,” said Jasmine Zimmer-Stucky with Columbia Riverkeepers. “I see their attempt to export coal through Canada as a backdoor way to avoid the environmental standards that Oregon and Washington have put in place to review — and in Oregon’s case deny — coal exports.”
South Korea, Asia’s fourth-largest economy, plans to build 19 new coal-fired power plants by 2022, and ranks among the top coal importers globally.
Sicilian-born artist Giuseppe Licari has spent the last month and a half collecting, disassembling and then reconfiguring burned trees — many of them from Idaho’s massive Pioneer Fire—for a new art exhibit called “Contrappunto,” which means counterpoint.
“So in a way, metaphorically, this burning landscape somehow reflects the burning political situation we are in and the results we are seeing also in contemporary society,” says Licari. “Not just in the States or in Europe, but in the world.”
About 13.7 million people, or 6 percent of the U.S. population over age 16, consider themselves hunters. Below are some figures from the U.S. Census Bureau’s National Survey of Fishing, Hunting, and Wildlife-Associated Recreation 2011 report, the latest available.
On Thursday, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock took the National Wildlife Federation’s Mayors’ Monarch Pledge, committing the city to “sustainable practices” that will help a butterfly whose numbers in North America have declined drastically.
Denver’s effort will include creating a monarch-friendly demonstration garden at City Hall, converting abandoned lots to monarch habitat and changing mowing schedules to allow milkweed to grow.
A recovery will require much more than milkweed: