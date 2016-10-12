The stakes:
Competition was thick in Denver last week. Judges at the 30th annual Great American Beer Festival waded through 7,227 entries from more than 1,750 breweries to select a mere 286 award-worthy brews
. In other words, hundreds of brewers across the nation had simultaneously crossed their fingers. When the buzz cleared, one Missoula brew came away with a gold medal.
The winner:
Photo by Alex Sakariassen
Devil’s Hump Red Ale, which claimed top prize in the Irish-style Red Ale category, is a whole lot lighter than the name might imply. The Missoula Brewing Company
flagship weighs in at a drinkable 5 percent alcohol-by-volume. Taste-wise it tends to start out a bit on the sweet side, before the heavier malt body gives way to a crisper hops finish. And if that first sip triggers some deja vu, don’t be surprised.
The backstory:
Though the name is new, Devil’s Hump has actually been kicking around western Montana since 2008. MBC owner Bob Lukes introduced the recipe after acquiring the rights to the Highlander beer label, and it won Best of Montana at the Garden City BrewFest in 2009. Formerly available only in bomber bottles and on select taps, the red-ale reimagining of one of Montana’s oldest brews
finally enjoyed a wider release, including six-packs, shortly after MBC opened the doors of its taproom in 2015.
Fellow winners:
MBC wasn’t the only Montana brewery to snag an award at last week’s festival. Philipsburg Brewing
won a bronze medal for its 5 Phantoms Pumpkin Spice Barleywine. Billings-based Uberbrew
claimed two gold medals, a silver and a bronze, and was also singled out as Small Brewing Company of the Year.
Find it:
If you’re in the mood for a little Devil’s Hump, stop by Missoula Brewing Company at 200 International Dr., off Reserve Street.
Happiest Hour celebrates western Montana watering holes.