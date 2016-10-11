click to enlarge Kate Whittle

After about 30 years of making sausage, Bill Stoianoff is closing up shop.

Uncle Bill's Sausages ended production in late September, and his store is nearly empty. Local grocery stores should still have plenty of stock left, he says.

Missoula deli cases will soon be missing a familiar homegrown brand. Bill Stoianoff, the beret-wearing mascot and owner of Uncle Bill’s Sausages, is retiring after more than 30 years in the local food business. He’s run his eclectic storefront, The Joint Effort, even longer. He says the decision to close up shop was prompted in part because The Joint Effort’s lease expires in November, since its Brooks Street location has been bought by Southgate Mall with plans to demolish it. Oct. 29 will be his final farmers market appearance.“I thought about another store, but god, I’m damn near 70 years old, I should retire,” Stoianoff says. “So whether I like it or not, that’s what’s happening. I’m not telling anybody what I’m doing. I’m just gonna go live some life.”He’s not the only Brooks Street tenant to decide to close—his neighbor, Pet Nebula, is also calling it quits. Pet Nebula owner Jenny Lundberg DeNeut says she’s known about the lease expiring for a while.“We actually caught wind of it last summer,” she says. Lundberg DeNeut decided to take the opportunity to spend more time at home with her two young kids.The property manager, Jerry Ford with Lambros Real Estate, says Southgate Mall recently bought 1918 Brooks with plans to raze it. He says he wasn’t told what might be planned to go into the space.As for Uncle Bill’s Sausages, Stoianoff also alludes to some kind of conflict with the Mission Mountain Food Enterprise Center, where he’s rented kitchen space for years.“Well, that’s another whole story I don’t wanna get into,” Stoianoff says.The food processing center’s director, Jan Tusick, responds that they wish Stoianoff nothing but the best.“We’re going to miss Bill,” Tusick says. “He had a great product line.”Tusick does say that across the country, small businesses like Stoianoff’s are facing increasing scrutiny from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Recently passed regulations require additional food safety precautions and a new $800 training course, which can be daunting for small businesses trying to stay on top of the rules, she says.“[The USDA inspectors] are becoming more and more present, is the best way to say it, so we’re also seeing more stringent inspections happening every day,” Tusick says. The food processing center is liable if it’s tied to any illness outbreaks."We’re almost like mini regulators in a sense, but we have to be,” she says.Stoianoff says he’ll always be proud of his gourmet sausages. The recipes are secret—“goddamn right, they are”—at least until he finds an interested buyer who offers the right price. He says he learned about cooking during his extensive world travels, and he still makes chorizo the way he was taught in Oaxaca, Mexico.“It’s been a damn fun run,” he says.