A new study, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, concludes that human-induced climate change has doubled the area affected by forest fires in the West over the last 30 years.



Gold King: To contain mine drainage or funnel it out?

The EPA is wrestling with whether to try to contain toxic mine drainage inside the mountains, or funnel it out and clean it perpetually at huge expense.

Colorado and federal authorities want to resolve the issue as soon as possible because today’s untreated flow into Animas headwaters — averaging 3,750 gallons a minute — may be hurting not only the environment but human health, officials said recently.

All it would take inside this abandoned Red and Bonita Mine tunnel is a turn of the blue screw on that bulkhead plug to stop hundreds of gallons of the sulfuric acid from leaking. But if the EPA crew does turn that screw, shutting a valve, the blockage could cause new toxic blowouts from other mountainside tunnels, veins, faults and fissures.



Massive transmission project nears final approval

The BLM has released its final environmental impact statement for the two segments of the Gateway West project proposed by Idaho Power and Rocky Mountain Power. Should it win final approval, the 1,000-mile transmission line would run through southern Wyoming and southern Idaho, potentially tapping into Wyoming’s wind energy.



Why save Idaho farmland?

As growth and development spread across the Treasure Valley, the Treasure Valley Food Coalition is starting a conversation about preserving farmland in places like Canyon County.

…Boise State has released a new survey that shows 24 percent of respondents think agriculture is the most important economic sector in the Treasure Valley.



Wyoming’s water war continues

Environmentalists and Wyoming ranchers agreed last month to end their two-year legal fight over whether a field worker trespassed when measuring water pollution on public grazing allotments. The real conflict, both sides agree, was never really as much about “trespassing” as it was about who was trespassing.

…the “settlement” between the 17 Wyoming ranchers who brought the lawsuit and Western Watersheds, the Idaho-based environmental watchdog, is like a ceasefire in Syria — more posturing than fact — rather than an actual end to hostilities.



Utah’s largest utility approves new solar fixed fees

Provo city leaders have approved a new fee for rooftop solar customers, arguing, as many utilities do, that net metering amounts to a subsidy paid by customers without solar panels. Matt Pacenza, executive director of HEAL Utah, a renewables advocacy group, said that instead of making it easier to install solar, “four council members decided to stick a knife in its back.” Rooftop solar is generally booming in Utah.

From Utility Dive:

The utility in an open letter to customers on its Facebook page said the “new Grid Access Fee is not intended to raise revenue but is intended to cover the fixed cost of the distribution system accessed by solar customers and not transfer these cost to customers that do not have the opportunity to install solar panels.”



Wildfire no longer exclusively a Western problem

Nationally, nearly a third of new homes built since 2000 are in the wildland-urban interface.

More than half the wildfires between 1992 and 2013 occurred in southern states such as Texas, Georgia, Florida and North Carolina. Fires there typically are smaller — with an average size of 27.6 acres. Fires in Western states are roughly six times larger.

But as climate change continues to bring warmer, drier conditions to most of the country, many experts agree that wildfires will be both larger and more frequent.

And those frequently tasked with battling the flames — local fire departments — often don’t have the training to fight wildfires.



Dakota Access pipeline construction to resume

The U.S. Court of Appeals has now joined the Federal District Court in denying the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s motion for an injunction to stop construction of the Dakota Access pipeline.



Colorado looks to push tourists to new areas

As travelers increasingly descend on Colorado, how to “push the right travelers to the right places”?

Tourism is booming in Colorado. Last year the state lured 77.7 million visitors who spent $19.1 billion, setting a fifth record for an industry that generated $1.13 billion in state and local taxes. Since the depth of the Great Recession, Colorado has seen a 31 percent rebound in visitation — almost double the national rate of recovery.

This year is pacing toward a sixth consecutive record number of visitors, and along the way, tourism leaders say they are hearing a consistent lament from Colorado’s most popular destinations: We are too busy.



The New Yorker pays tribute to the Craigheads

Jordan Fisher Smith, who came to know the Craigheads while working on a book about John and Frank’s collision with the National Park Service, writes about “the most recognizable faces in American wildlife conservation” in the ’60s and ’70s.

They wore flannel shirts and lived in log cabins, but were presciently unsentimental about what was “natural” or “unnatural” — a distinction that, with climate change and other human injuries to the planet, has become harder and harder to make. They thought only about what would give wild creatures a chance.