Researchers in Colorado and around the country are starting to take a closer look at how air pollution from oil and gas development, particularly ground-level ozone, affects public health.



Overlooking ozone stymies Utah gas project

A federal judge has invalidated the BLM’s approval of 16 gas wells in Utah’s Uinta Basin, saying the agency didn’t sufficiently analyze how the wells would contribute to the rural region’s worsening air quality.

The ruling illustrates how ozone could be the Achilles’ heel for future development in the hydrocarbon-rich Uinta Basin, already saddled with transportation bottlenecks that render its 30-million-barrel output of crude less valuable than oil produced elsewhere. Although the basin is rural, it has been plagued with an unusual wintertime ozone problem that is largely attributed to the region’s oil and gas boom. Emissions and leaks from drill rigs, wells, pipelines, tanks and compressors react with sunlight to form ground-level ozone during cold-weather inversions.





How scientists track North Dakota’s spewing gases

Airborne methane is difficult to track using conventional analysis, but the “crisp signal” of ethane serves as evidence that the Bakken is leaking raw natural gas, including huge amounts of methane.

What they found in the skies over the Bakken that May was the equivalent of 1 to 3 percent of the world’s estimated emissions of ethane floating over a relatively tiny place. It was evidence that the Bakken was leaking raw natural gas, including huge amounts of methane, which is 86 times more potent as a global warmer than carbon dioxide during the first nine years of its life. Then it decays into carbon dioxide, which can last for centuries.

The study concluded that the Bakken was leaking methane at a rate of 275,000 tons per year. That meant finding and closing the leaks would have about the same impact on climate change as removing 1.45 million cars from the nation’s highways for a year. The ethane leak, of similar size, was so big that it was detected in Europe.



Paris climate accord now official

The most comprehensive international climate agreement ever will take effect next month after the European Union on Wednesday pushed the pact past the threshold required for it to be enacted.

The Paris agreement commits rich and poor countries to take action to curb the rise in global temperatures that is melting glaciers, raising sea levels and shifting rainfall patterns. It requires governments to present national plans to reduce emissions to limit global temperature rise to well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Canada also ratified the agreement on Wednesday.



Plight of Yellowstone River forges alliances

Biologists, business owners, and river recreationists come together to discuss adapting to the new normal.

Scott Opitz, the FWP fisheries biologist on the Yellowstone River, said there have been significant changes to the way snowpack feeds the Yellowstone. Runoff is starting earlier and ending sooner, reducing available habitat for fish in the hot months of July and August.

“Now we see below average flows more often than we used to in that mid-summer, early fall time frame,” Opitz said.

He said that’s a time when fish are looking for deeper holes or cooler spots in the river, a place of refuge from high temperatures. Portions of the Yellowstone saw temperatures above 70 degrees this summer, well above the ideal temperature for trout.



The scheme to nullify Missoula’s gun ordinance

Will Montana’s conservative attorney general write an opinion to nullify the state’s first local law requiring background checks for most gun sales and transfers?



How Trump is recoloring the West’s politics

Donald Trump’s ridicule of Republican Party leaders, his calls for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border and for a ban on Muslim immigration, and the vitriol and violence evident at his rallies raise major questions about our nation and our democracy. But how are they playing out in the West? In this episode of West Obsessed, the writers and editors of High Country News discuss Trump’s run for president and the impact its having in the region.



U.S. crude reaches $50 a barrel

For the first time since late June, U.S. crude passed $50 a barrel, partly due to data suggesting the market is beginning to work through its supply glut.

U.S.-traded oil prices climbed after the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s latest data Wednesday showed U.S. crude supplies fell by 3 million barrels in the week ended Sept. 30, down for the fifth straight week. The surprise drop brought total inventories to 499.7 million barrels, the lowest since January, though they were still 38.7 million barrels higher than a year ago.



Opinion: Wyoming needs to stop stalling wind

It makes sense for the state and federal government to impose severance taxes when oil, gas, precious metals and other minerals are permanently taken from the land. But taxing energy production from renewables such as wind and solar as if they, too, were not renewable, makes no sense. Nor does it make sense to single out a specific form of energy production that has the capacity to meet consumer demand and help reduce carbon emissions.