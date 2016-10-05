Except for the stray “quack” occasionally ringing through the air, it’s unlikely that passersby would notice the ducks trotting around the backyard of a South Fifth Street home. That’s where Kevin Pierce keeps his two Swedish blue duck hens, along with four chickens.
“They’ll bond and imprint on you, and they’re as friendly as dogs or cats,” Pierce says. He hasn’t officially named his ducks, though. He admits he usually just calls them something like “Wiggles” and “Waddles.”
Kate Whittle
Two Swedish blue ducks are responsible for inspiring a new proposal to allow urban duck-keeping.
Wiggles and Waddles ran afoul of the law when an anonymous caller reported Pierce to Missoula Animal Control last fall. Urban livestock regulations permit residents to own up to six female chickens, but not any other kind of domestic egg-layer, as Pierce discovered. He says almost everyone he encountered thought the duck citation was funny, except for the animal control officer who wrote the ticket and the city attorney’s office.
“They acted like I was some kind of criminal,” he says. “I mean, it’s just a couple ducks.”
Pierce ended up paying an $85 fine and found a legal loophole that lets him keep his ducks, though he prefers not to discuss it on the record. But for other residents who might be facing the same kind of fowl trouble, Pierce reached out to his neighbor, Councilwoman Michelle Cares. The Ward 6 representative agreed that ducks should be allowed, and she’s now sponsoring an amendment to the city’s urban chicken ordinance that would include ducks and quail under similar restrictions. She personally keeps chickens, but has never raised ducks.
Kate Whittle
Ducks can be shy of strangers, and thus difficult to get a good picture of.
Chickens were a controversial topic in Missoula in 2007, when city council went through a six-month process and lengthy public debates over whether to permit residents in the urban core to keep hens. (The whole thing even inspired the Indy
for "dubious accomplishments" that year.)
Cares is aware of the history, but she thinks ducks and quail will go over without much fuss. She’s heard from people who’d like to include turkeys, geese and guinea fowl, as well, but those go a feather too far for her.
“No bird farms,” she says.
Care’s proposal limits each license holder to six ducks, six chickens or 10 quail. Residents of single-family homes are eligible, as well as multi-family apartment renters as long as they get permission from all residents and the landlord. Cares is also suggesting reducing the $15 annual cost of bird licenses to a one-time-only fee.
At a committee discussion Sept. 28, most other council members expressed support for her measure.
“From what I’m seeing, it’s fine, chickens are not ruining our town,” Cares says. “Hopefully this will also continue to improve our town.”
Council’s public hearing for the duck and quail proposal is set for Oct. 17.