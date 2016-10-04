Idaho’s disappearing caribou

The dozen caribou that live deep in the forests of the Selkirk Mountains in northern Idaho, near the Canadian border, are among the most endangered species in the lower 48 states. Wolves and the “unanticipated ecological consequences of development” could wipe out the herd entirely.

Part of the problem is that the Selkirk herd is international. The caribou can be found in the snowy old-growth forests of Idaho and extreme northeast Washington, but spend about 90 percent of their time in southern Canada. The threat to the animals there is so serious that Canadian government sharpshooters began killing wolves from helicopters. In the Selkirk Mountains, they have killed just 19 so far.

Widespread wolf culls further north in Alberta are credited with saving theLittle Smoky caribou herd in the Peace River region. But the price was high: About 1,000 wolves were killed over a decade.

The Selkirk herd is not the only one so greatly imperiled. At last count, there were some 1,354 mountain caribou in 15 subgroups in southern British Columbia. Ten years ago, there were thousands. Today, all are in steep decline and listed as endangered in Canada, primarily because of wolves.

<img class="progressiveMedia-noscript js-progressiveMedia-inner" src="https://d262ilb51hltx0.cloudfront.net/max/800/1*N8nVlWZ2OYnrczRFFNMCdg.jpeg">



Colorado’s backcountry taproom

Last week the U.S. Forest Service streamlined the recreation permit process to encourage access for younger visitors, groups, non-profits and schools seeking to explore public lands. Two days later, about 2,000 hikers climbed a White River National Forest Service trail to a remote hut where Upslope Brewing was hosting its second annual “backcountry tap room.”

“The fact that people are attracted to their public lands and getting out is awesome,” [Scott Fitzwilliams, supervisor of the White River National Forest, said]. “But at the same time how do we manage this? How do we manage so we can get a huge number of people enjoying the outdoors, building a stewardship ethic, building a constituency that supports public lands and still not have a negative impact on all the things everyone wants to see?”



Malheur effects linger

The goings on at Sagebrush Rebellion hotspots around the West.

In Utah, the base level of vitriol around land management is often a level above most other places in the West. And the current battle over whether to create a Bears Ears National Monument in the southeast corner of the state is riling residents again, opening the festering wound of the 1996 designation of Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument.



Gillette comes to terms with ‘new norm’

A dispatch from Gillette, Wyoming, six months after Black Thursday, March 31st, when Peabody and Arch Coal cut 465 miners between them.

Gillette is the coal capital of the nation’s most productive coal-mining state, and while it has not boarded up its doors or “rolled up its streets,” as Mayor Louise Carter-King puts it, the town remains in the grip of an economic downturn. Some indicators point to recent stabilization, but prolonged unemployment and increased stress on social services tells the tale of tough times.



Feds to review Columbia, Snake dams

Three federal agencies that operate and market power from 14 dams in the Columbia Basin announced they are going to do an environmental review on future operations of the structures.

Over this review the federal agencies will evaluate the potential environmental and socioeconomic impacts on flood risk management, irrigation, power generation, navigation, fish and wildlife, cultural resources and recreation. The dams include the four dams on the lower Snake, the five dams on the Columbia, Hungry Horse in Montana and two other dams in the Columbia watershed.

The dams not only provide tens of thousands of megawatts of electricity that can be turned on immediately, they also make the Columbia River a major shipping corridor with $20 billion of cargo and 10 percent of all U.S. wheat exports moving through the dams. Dam supporters also say taking out dams will increase the carbon that contributes to climate change.



More spent nuclear fuel headed to Idaho

The Navy and U.S. Department of Energy want to build a $1.6 billion nuclear waste facility in eastern Idaho that would handle spent fuel from the nation’s fleet of nuclear-powered warships.

Barring protests, a document approving the plan could be issued early next month. Officials say site preparation would likely begin in 2017, with the facility becoming operational in the early 2020s.



Texting for help in Wyoming

Wyoming has the fourth highest suicide rate in the nation, and last week the state joined the National Crisis Text Line to make it easier for people at risk of suicide to reach out for help.

People can text “WYO” to 741–741 and hear back from a crisis counselor within five minutes. The counselors can help them talk through their problems, and then help them find services in their communities.

The National Crisis Text Line has exchanged over 23 million messages since it started in 2013. These messages provide data about the days and times when people most often experience suicidal thoughts. The service also tracks 27 topic areas important to mental health, such as bullying, body image, and LGBT issues.



Canada’s oil industry facing $10 billion loss

The Conference Board of Canada, an Ottawa-based think-tank, says Canada’s oil extraction industry is headed for a $10 billion loss this year, the first time on record it has failed to be profitable two years in a row.



Wyoming OSHA botches Opal explosion aftermath

In 2014, a massive explosion tore through the Williams natural gas processing plant in Opal. Wyoming’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration conducted an investigation in the aftermath and found a number of safety violations, but never collected fines nor released a final report. Wyoming Public Radio’s Stephanie Joyce interviews the director of the Department of Workforce Services to find out why.



DOJ defends Badger-Two Medicine decision

The Justice Department has urged a federal judge to reject a lawsuit that seeks to reinstate a 6,200-acre energy lease in Montana that was canceled by the Obama administration in March.

The lease is within a 165,000-acre area deemed by the government to be a traditional cultural district of the Blackfoot tribes. It’s the site of the creation story for the Blackfoot tribes of southern Canada and the Blackfeet Nation of Montana.