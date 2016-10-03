The power of voter-driven ballot initiatives

Direct democracy puts a slew of contentious issues before Western voters.

Every Western state except New Mexico allows citizens to make new laws at the ballot box, compared to just over half of all states. The region embraced direct democracy 100 years ago as a populist response to corporate power and ineffective government. This election season, individual states will vote on approving universal healthcare, legalizing assisted death for terminally ill patients, creating the country’s first carbon tax, and repealing the death penalty. And in addition to wage hikes, multiple states will consider measures that would establish tougher background checks for gun and ammo sales, and legalize marijuana.



Largest Colorado wind project moving forward

The Colorado Public Utilities Commission green-lighted a settlement Xcel Energy and several other parties reached on the 600-megawatt Rush Creek Wind Project, which will be the state’s largest wind farm.

Xcel Energy plans to place 300 locally manufactured Vestas wind turbines across 116,000 acres in Cheyenne, Elbert, Kit Carson, and Lincoln counties. A 90-mile transmission line connecting into a substation near Deer Trail in Arapahoe County will bring the power generated into the Front Range.

Rush Creek, which is capped at a cost of $1.1 billion, is expected to eliminate one million tons of carbon emissions a year versus more traditional generation, Xcel Energy said.



Feds back protections for glacier-dependent insects

Today the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service proposed adding the western glacier stonefly and the meltwater lednian stonefly to the government’s list of threatened species. The two are dependent on high-alpine, glacier-fed melt-water streams in Glacier National Park—glaciers that are disappearing.

Some context:



Crude math

The decision to temporarily halt construction on part of the 1,200-mile Dakota Access Pipeline has the oil industry on edge, partly because the pipeline would cut the cost of getting Bakken crude to market and put North Dakota oil on a more level playing field with the rest of the country.

The boom in shale oil and gas production in North Dakota was followed by a boom in pipeline construction here — 1,400 new miles built over the past five years, according to data from the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration. More oil is transported by pipeline now than rail.

Still, pipelines aren’t totally safe. Federal data shows 77 spills or other significant incidents with crude lines just last year, though zero fatalities.

That risk concerns the thousands of protesters camped on the North Dakota prairie who oppose the Dakota Access Pipeline.



Montanans to vote on trapping ban

I-177 would ban commercial and recreational trapping on public lands.

According to Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks statistics, around 50,000 furbearing animals are harvested every year by between 5,000 and 6,000 licensed trappers in the state. In the trapping season from 2013 to 2014, 52,922 furbearing animals were taken. The previous year, 72,591 were taken, and the year before that, 66,919 were taken. The lowest number in the last decade came in 2008–2009, when only 37,201 were harvested.

The vast majority of animals trapped are muskrats and coyotes, two species that generally comprise more than half of all harvested furbearers combined.



How warming might affect Alberta agriculture

As the climate changes, among the “winners” could be farmers in Alberta, who may find they’re better able to grow corn.

Rising temperatures may also bring some benefits not only for corn farming but also for agricultural production in greenhouses, said Robert Fernandez, a former executive director of the Alberta Economic Development Authority.

“With the energy industry going sideways, one thing we have seen and looked at over the last three or four years is the real opportunity for Alberta to take advantage of controlled agriculture in a greenhouse environment and high-tech environment,” Fernandez said.

Adding carbon dioxide into greenhouses can increase yields by boosting the potential for photosynthesis to promote crop growth.

Fernandez and others believe Alberta is well-positioned to funnel carbon from oilsands operations into commercial greenhouses to dramatically improve yields, similar to operations in Holland.



When bear spray doesn’t cut it

A grizzly sow twice mauled Bozeman’s Todd Orr on Saturday, and then he summoned the poise to record a gruesome video of his injuries.



Review of export terminal buoys coal companies

Powder River Basin coal companies are optimistic after the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released a “favorable” draft environmental impact statement for the Millennium Bulk Terminal in Longview, Washington, a port that would send coal from Wyoming and Montana to Asian markets.

“Millennium Bulk Terminals would certainly help Montana coal reach Asian utilities, especially in Japan, South Korea and Taiwan,” [said Rick Curtsinger of Cloud Peak Energy, which mines coal in southeast Montana].

The price of Australian thermal coal from its Newcastle terminal, seen as the Asian benchmark, is on the rise, which could help alter the trajectory of the following graph of U.S. coal exports.





Crested Butte sheds threat of molybdenum mine

The final chapter in the longest running mine fight in the West may soon be written.

Freeport-McMoRan — the world’s largest moly producer and owner of the Climax Mine near Leadville and the soon-to-shutter Henderson Mine near Empire — has inked a preliminary deal to permanently remove mining claims from Mount Emmons and return about 9,000 acres to the Forest Service. It will also work with Crested Butte to continue treating tainted water flowing from a long-defunct mine on the mountain.



Books: Life in the underbelly of small-town Wyoming

A review of J.J. Anselmi’s new book, Heavy: A Memoir of Wyoming, BMX, Drugs, and Heavy Fucking Music, and the boom and bust cycles that shape the fates of Wyoming’s young people.

Martinez would work the nearby oilfields for eight or nine months at a time and then quit to blow his money on partying and travel until he was broke. Anselmi paints his life and death as products of the nauseating boom-and-bust cycle in which Rock Springs and its residents have always been trapped.