Texas tycoons lock up Idaho land, lock out hunters

Brothers Farris and Dan Wilks, who made their fortune in the oil well services business, have been buying up land all over the West and closing off access. In southern Idaho, hunters recently learned that 172,000 acres of timberland and a vast road system in Adams, Valley and Boise counties will no longer be open to hunting.

The story about the Wilkes’ purchase has taken on a life of its own. Opponents to the transfer or sale of public lands are using the closures as Exhibit A of what can happen if lands that are traditionally open to the public go into private hands.

But it’s the way the story affects snowmobilers, four-wheelers, loggers and hunters such as Wolfinger that has given this story legs, as well as the Wilkses’ unwillingness to talk to anyone about their actions or their plans



Colorado law limits oil-worker safety enforcement

Part 4 of The Denver Post’s four-part special report “Drilling Through Danger.”

Colorado oil and gas regulators receive dozens of reports about workplace accidents every year. But the regulators, lacking legislative authority, don’t punish companies with repeated worker safety problems or share the reports with federal safety officials. And the majority of deaths in the industry go undocumented by the regulators, The Denver Post has found.



Study: Mercury pervasive across the West

USGS research ecologist Collin Eagles-Smith recently published a study of mercury contamination in the West and found it to be “widespread, at various levels across western North America in air, soil, sediment, plants, fish and wildlife.”

According to the study, mercury can come from a number of different natural and manmade sources. In Idaho, historic gold and silver mining is one source — as the element gets released into the environment, flowing into downstream watersheds. But Collin Eagles-Smith says that’s not the only way mercury is released. The scientist says western wildfires burn vegetation that’s a natural holder of mercury.

“So depending on where you have a burn, you could have hundreds of years of accumulated mercury released into the atmosphere in one pulse.”