Brothers Farris and Dan Wilks, who made their fortune in the oil well services business, have been buying up land all over the West and closing off access. In southern Idaho, hunters recently learned that 172,000 acres of timberland and a vast road system in Adams, Valley and Boise counties will no longer be open to hunting.
The story about the Wilkes’ purchase has taken on a life of its own. Opponents to the transfer or sale of public lands are using the closures as Exhibit A of what can happen if lands that are traditionally open to the public go into private hands.
But it’s the way the story affects snowmobilers, four-wheelers, loggers and hunters such as Wolfinger that has given this story legs, as well as the Wilkses’ unwillingness to talk to anyone about their actions or their plans
Part 4 of The Denver Post’s four-part special report “Drilling Through Danger.”
Colorado oil and gas regulators receive dozens of reports about workplace accidents every year. But the regulators, lacking legislative authority, don’t punish companies with repeated worker safety problems or share the reports with federal safety officials. And the majority of deaths in the industry go undocumented by the regulators, The Denver Post has found.
USGS research ecologist Collin Eagles-Smith recently published a study of mercury contamination in the West and found it to be “widespread, at various levels across western North America in air, soil, sediment, plants, fish and wildlife.”
According to the study, mercury can come from a number of different natural and manmade sources. In Idaho, historic gold and silver mining is one source — as the element gets released into the environment, flowing into downstream watersheds. But Collin Eagles-Smith says that’s not the only way mercury is released. The scientist says western wildfires burn vegetation that’s a natural holder of mercury.
“So depending on where you have a burn, you could have hundreds of years of accumulated mercury released into the atmosphere in one pulse.”
In the following video, Inside Energy’s Leigh Paterson and The Allegheny Front’s Reid Frazier examine the problem of coal mine reclamation, from Pennsylvania to Wyoming.
Tribal leaders from the U.S. and Canada, concerned about the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s proposal to remove the grizzly bear from the federal endangered species list, plan to sign a joint treaty today aimed at blocking the proposed hunting of grizzly bears in Idaho, Montana and Wyoming.
“There should be no doubt that delisting and trophy hunting the grizzly bear on ancestral tribal and treaty lands threatens irreparable harm to tribal rights if it is not challenged,” said Stanley Grier, chief of the Piikani Nation in Brocket, Alberta.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ruled against the $5.3 billion project in the spring, but several western Colorado officials will travel to Coos Bay, Oregon, next week in hopes of persuading FERC to reconsider. The pipeline would carry natural gas from Colorado’s Piceance Basin to an export terminal at Jordan Cove on Coos Bay.
Canada’s approval of a similar project, which would compete with Jordan Cove for customers in China, Korea, Japan and other Pacific Rim nations, illustrates the need to move quickly, [Rio Blanco County Commissioner Shawn] Bolton said.
“It just floors me,” Bolton said. “They’re going to beat us to the market, which is completely asinine for this country to let that happen.”
The acreage consumed by wildfires every year in Canada is expected to at least double by the end of the century, according to a new report by Natural Resources Canada.
The annual report, The State of Canada’s Forests, noted that even if the world manages to limit global warming to an average 2 degrees Celsius, Canada could still experience a temperature rise of 4 degrees C by 2100. The report said such warmer conditions will change the species composition, size, and age distribution of Canada’s forests, a natural resource that generated more than $22 billion in gross domestic product for the country in 2015.
As High Country News has reported:
The ancient, stunted boreal forests that ring the Arctic Circle contain 30 percent of the world’s land-based carbon, and when they burn, that carbon is released into the atmosphere, exacerbating global warming.
But most emissions from boreal fires don’t come from the trees at all — they’re released from the tundra-like peat that makes up the forest floor. The ground literally burns.
Is Yellowstone National Park a refuge from ringing cellphones? Not anymore.
Signal coverage maps for two of Yellowstone’s five cellphone towers show calls can now be received in large swaths of Yellowstone’s interior, such as the picturesque Lamar Valley and other areas until just recently out of reach.
The maps were obtained by a Washington, DC-based advocacy group, Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER), which has for years fought against new telecommunications infrastructure in the first national park in the U.S.
“The ability to disconnect, the serenity value of that, is a park resource that they’ve given away without a thought,” said Jeff Ruch, PEER’s executive director. “They have ceded the telecommunications programs to the companies.”
The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries promised its first production cut in eight years, seemingly ending an effort led by Saudi Arabia to flood the global crude market and push higher-cost shale companies out of business. It worked: More than 60 oil companies declared bankruptcy over the last 30 months.
Total production from the three biggest U.S. shale oil plays — the Permian and Eagle Ford in Texas and the Bakken in North Dakota — may rise by 30,000 barrels a day next year if explorers can set their budgets with $50 crude. If crude trades between $55 and $65 next year, the three plays may add an additional 700,000 barrels in 2018, the [Bloomberg Intelligence] analysts said.
After almost two months after its arrival in Montana, Uber, the ride-hailing service, is proving popular among drivers and riders alike.
“My experience has been really good,” [Sarah] Martinez said. “There is not any other job where I could drop my kids off, work three hours, and then pick my kids up from school.”