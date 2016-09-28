Missoula City Attorney Jim Nugent wants Preserve Historic Missoula out of the way of the impending Missoula Mercantile demolition, and he wants them gone quickly. So quickly, in fact, that Nugent and his staff fired off a response to the group’s lawsuit only 24 hours after learning about it on Sept. 15, then followed up with a 17-page, shotgun-style motion to dismiss two business days later.
What’s more: The city hadn’t even been served with the complaint yet.
“We were just trying to activate it so this would be expedited,” Nugent says. “This is a big community issue and the public deserves to have this resolved.”
Preserve Historic Missoula attorney Michael Doggett describes the city’s move as rare, saying he hasn’t seen it during his five years practicing law.
Doggett spoke with the Indy
outside the Missoula County Courthouse on Sept. 27 after shuffling away from the case’s first scheduling hearing in District Court, where its David versus Goliath nature was on display. In District Court Judge Dusty Deschamps’ courtroom, Doggett sat across from four lawyers representing the various defendants, including the city, developers HomeBase Montana and the Merc’s property owners. Deschamps commented that he didn’t know Doggett, then proceeded to explain the basics of court briefing procedure. When the hearing was over, Doggett didn’t mingle to meet his counterparts or the reporters standing around. He just headed for the stairs.
The city responded to a placeholder complaint filed by Preserve Historic Missoula, setting the group's lawsuit to block demolition of the Missoula Mercantile in motion before it had intended.
Preserve Historic Missoula’s administrative appeal, which seeks to vacate the demolition permit approval issued by Missoula City Council Aug. 1, is a last-ditch effort to stop HomeBase from tearing down the Merc. With its first move, the city signaled how aggressively it intends to defend council’s decision.
Nugent says he sprung into action after reading a comment from Preserve Historic Missoula president Page Goode in a recent Indy cover story
indicating the group planned to take its Merc fight to court. His office checked court records, saw the initial paperwork Doggett filed two weeks prior and decided not to wait.
“They weren’t planning to serve [the lawsuit] anytime in the near future,” Nugent says.
The initial, vague complaint was filed as a placeholder to preserve his clients’ rights, Doggett says, and was prepared before council had even published its findings of fact upon which council members based their decision. But after the city, by responding, initiated court proceedings, Preserve Historic Missoula’s unfinished allegations were repeated in local media.
The group sought to explain itself in a Sept. 22 press release by arguing that its actions were not a “lawsuit” per se, “but simply asking the District Court to uphold and enforce the Missoula Historic Preservation Ordinance as written.”
At Tuesday’s hearing, Deschamps and attorneys for all parties, including the preservationists, agreed to pursue an expedited court schedule.
“I think everyone wants to know one way or another what’s going to happen,” Doggett says.
Scheduling, however, was delayed two weeks. Doggett had filed an amended complaint the evening prior, and neither the opposing attorneys nor Deschamps had time to review it.