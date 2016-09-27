Missoula OKs gun sale background checks

In Missoula City Council’s boldest move since, well, wrestling the city’s water utility from a global equity firm, Monday night it approved the state’s first ordinance requiring background checks for private firearms sales.

City council member Bryan von Lossberg drafted the proposed legislation. He says the ordinance is all about saving lives and reducing suicides and domestic violence. He also says the goal is to decrease the number of guns in the hands of those not allowed to legally possess firearms. That includes but is not limited to convicted felons, adjudicated mental incompetents, illegal aliens or minors.

“First and foremost it’s just a responsible action to do. Nobody is under any illusion, especially myself, that this solves all issues. It doesn’t. It’s one tool in a whole suite of tools and actions and programs, but I’m convinced by the data that it saves lives,” von Lossberg added.

Safety suffers when drillers use subcontractors

Part 2 of The Denver Post’s four-part special report “Drilling Through Danger.”

The Denver Post found documentation for 38 deaths in the state’s oil and gas industry between 2003 and 2014 — and the large majority of those, 34, involved workers for subcontractors. Details of another 13 deaths that the Bureau of Labor Statistics said occurred in that time span were not available.

“Oil and gas has been a poster child for the ways in which contracting out a lot of very hazardous work can be a fatal mistake and cause a lot of really serious problems,” said Peter Dooley, a safety and health project consultant with the National Council for Occupational Safety and Health.

Investigating harassment claims in Yellowstone

Federal investigators are visiting Yellowstone National Park today to look into an employee’s claims of sexual exploitation of female workers and financial misconduct.

In Yellowstone, the sexual exploitation of female employees has been rife in the park’s special projects division, which does construction and maintenance, equipment operator Robert Hester said in a statement submitted last week to the U.S. House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

In one case, a supervisor kept a young female worker drunk and she was in effect paid to have sex, a situation that was common knowledge in the park, Hester said.





Off-the-grid couple could upend Colorado water law

“Living off the grid in Colorado’s vast San Luis Valley, Chuck and Barbara Tidd needed to find a source of energy to supplement their solar panels. Their solution, to use a creek on their property to generate power, led to a legal battle that went all the way to the Colorado Supreme Court — where they won. That decision worries some who say their new right could upend water law that goes back 150 years.”

A Casper businessman wants the state to trade him land in the Laramie Range in southeast Wyoming for another parcel somewhere else, saying it will make it easier to manage his ranch. But sportsmen argue losing the state parcel would lock them out of more than 4,000 acres of public land used for hunting and recreation.

“That is the №1 spot. It’s the best elk hunting experience I’ve had on public land in Wyoming,” said Guy Litt, a Laramie hunter. “The layout of the proposed exchange would isolate so much BLM and Forest Service land so it would no longer be accessible by foot.”





What would the Clean Power Plan change for you?

As legal arguments commence over the Obama Administration’s Clean Power Plan—the country’s most ambitious attempt yet to fight climate change—let’s pause and ask: How big of a deal is the Clean Power Plan, and what will it actually change for you?





The last hours of Wyoming alpinist Kim Schmitz

…when word of the Jackson climber’s death in a car crash in Idaho spread through the climbing world last week, it stirred emotions. Life was pain for Schmitz. But death, especially in a car wreck, seemed a cruel and banal ending to a heroic life. A California native who grew up in Oregon, he was as tough as they come but his armored shell shielded a gentle soul.





Wolves in Washington’s crosshairs remain elusive

Wildlife managers are struggling to find and kill the remaining wolves in northeast Washington’s Profanity Peak pack after officials confirmed at least eight cattle were injured or killed by the wolves this summer.

In the first three weeks of August, wildlife managers shot and killed five adults and one pup from the pack. The department says they are still hunting six wolves, including four pups, in rugged forested terrain. The hunt has garnered national media attention and has been denounced by some environmental and animal rights groups.

More on Washington’s wolf packs:





$12M won’t go far in restoring Yellowstone River

Exxon’s paying $12 million to settle damages caused by a burst pipeline that sullied 85 miles of the Yellowstone River and its banks in 2011. That’s not much money.

“There’s an exhaustive list for specific projects, but how we get that winnowed down … into a project to put money into is what this next month is about,” said Bob Gibson, Fish, Wildlife and Parks spokesman in Billings.





Wildfire-cost reform stalls in Congress

The cost of the Idaho’s Pioneer Fire, the largest in the nation, exceeded $93 million by Thursday, and with 430 firefighters still on the ground, the cost is certain to exceed $100 million before it is done.

Ralph Rau, the chief of fire management for the Agency’s Northern Region in Missoula, Mont., told a Western Governors’ Association workshop on Sept. 20 that the agency still has flexibility to use fire people in other roles. But like a bipartisan coalition of senators, conservation groups and timber companies, he says Congress needs to address what it calls a fire-borrowing problem.

When the Forest Service exceeds its wildfire suppression budget, it borrows from other funds that pay for fuels management, trail work, wildlife habitat improvement and other duties. That makes it stop efforts to reduce fuels and carry on other tasks.