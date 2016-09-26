Colorado’s ‘regulatory vacuum’ compounds drilling risks

Mountain West News is a service of the O’Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West — a regional studies and public education program at the University of Montana. The Center’s purpose is to serve as an important and credible resource for people in the state and region in understanding the region’s past, present, and future. For more, visit mountainwestnews.org.



Part 1 of The Denver Post’s four-part special report “Drilling Through Danger.”

In a 12-year span, an oil and gas worker died once every three months on average in Colorado, victims of a system focused more on protecting the industry than its employees.

There are no uniform rules, and companies have special immunity from lawsuits. The Denver Post spent a year investigating safety in the petroleum extraction industry.





Sexual harassment in Yellowstone and Yosemite

Congress again grills the National Park Service over the lack of action.

During the opening statements, [Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah] quoted the Yosemite investigator, also a Park Service employee: “The number of employees interviewed about the horrific working conditions lead us to believe that the environment is toxic, hostile, repressive, and harassing.”



Utah’s giant genetic database

Anyone born in Utah, or who has been treated for a health issue while living there, or has had common interactions with state government, such as voting or registering a marriage, is likely included in the Utah Population Database. It’s used for biomedical and health-related research, which has contributed to the discovery of genes that cause breast and colon cancers, for example, as well as genes for cardiac arrhythmia.

Researchers’ ability to fill in family histories — and hopefully discover new genes that cause diseases — is about to get even better.

Database staff members are currently inputting an additional 90 million genealogical records for individuals who have some kind of connection to Utah, which will make it more of a worldwide database — making it unlike any other in the world, said Ken Smith, database director.



How many fish died in the Yellowstone River?

Old data will have renewed relevance as Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks tries to understand exactly what happened on the river in August.



Pipeline standoff: What constitutes ‘consultation’?

“What constitutes real, meaningful consultation has become central to the fight, both on the ground and in court, over the Dakota Access pipeline.”

…why do these two parties have such vastly different views on the same process?

“Sometimes what the agencies think of as adequate and with all good intentions do not feel adequate from the tribal side. Either because the process isn’t meaningful to them, it doesn’t accord with their timeframe or decision frame. And frankly with their staffing abilities,” [Sarah Krakoff, a professor at University of Colorado specializing in American Indian Law and Natural Resources Law, said.”



Wyoming service sector reeling amid bust

The slowdown in oil, gas and coal is being felt all through Casper’s support services industry, where machinists, welders and construction workers make a living serving exploration and production industries.

Business owners like [Mark] Tews wonder how long they can hold out. Some have shuttered their windows and locked their doors for the last time. Others have cut workers and reduced overhead, hunkering down until the economy recovers.

In Wyoming, the number of service-sector workers exceeds those employed directly in oil, gas and coal. In Casper, that component of the workforce has dwindled since the bust.

Meanwhile, in regards to Casper’s housing market…



What happened to American coal?

Inside Energy and The Allegheny Front look at the collapse of coal in America in the following video documentary.

Sam Western’s ‘New Wyoming Narrative’

Commodities, Western said last week, will always force a roller coaster of booms and busts, so industries like coal and other commodities should be the icing on the cake, not the batter. “We need not just diverse communities, but resilient communities,” he said.

“I’m worried that our political and cultural narrative is on a collision course with our economic narrative,” Western said Monday.

He added that Wyoming residents and leaders have gotten a “hall pass” for years to avoid difficult conversations about the future of Wyoming’s economy. While Wyoming clings to the energy industry — primarily coal — Western said, the rest of the world is working to reduce the amount of carbon-based fuels it uses.



EPA: Utah oil-shale analysis woefully inadequate

The EPA has panned the BLM’s analysis of a utility corridor proposed by would-be oil shale developers, and accuses the company seeking a right-of-way across public lands, Enefit American Oil, of withholding information as it looks to access a 9,000-acre mining and processing operation in the eastern Uinta Basin.

“Despite the fact this is a very large project, involving surface mining, processing, retorting and upgrading oil shale, the Draft EIS contains very little to no quantitative analysis of the expected impacts. That omission is even more striking given the available information suggests that the South Project would have potentially very serious implications for climate change, and has the potential to exacerbate existing impaired water and air quality conditions,” EPA regional administrator Shaun McGrath wrote in a July 15 letter.



Yellowstone’s shifting ecosystem

How has the 2 degrees of warming since 1900 affected the Greater Yellowstone region?

The tough questions about coping with climate change remain unanswered, however. What will be the social and economic costs of adapting to future dramatic warming? Will climate change exceed thresholds whereby Greater Yellowstone shifts to a dessert shrub ecosystem and people are required to make fundamental changes in agriculture, development patterns, employment, and lifestyle?

In answering these questions, we should factor in the constraints imposed by our rapidly-growing population. For wildlife it will come down to habitat. Nearly 4000 homes are added to the 20 counties of Greater Yellowstone each year and natural habitats have been lost to development at a rate of about 60,000 acres (2.2 percent) per year since 1970. Thus demand for land and resources are increasing while the habitats that allow fish and wildlife to cope with climate change are decreasing.