Figures released Friday show fall enrollment at the University of Montana took the steepest drop yet in its six-year descent from record highs, leaving main campus with roughly the same number of students it had in 1991.
Overall student numbers, in terms of the budgeting metric known as "full-time equivalents," declined to 10,223 FTE from 10,959 FTE last fall—a 6.7 percent drop.
Total student FTE count is down nearly 24 percent from an all-time high in Fall 2010.
Raw student headcount, which is less reflective of the university's financial picture, dropped 6.1 percent on main campus to 10,329 students and 4.8 percent overall, to 12,419 students.
Most notably, however, UM's incoming freshman class continued to shrink—by over 9 percent on main campus—to the lowest level in recent memory. Vice President for Enrollment Management and Student Affairs Tom Crady told reporters during a press conference he is particularly concerned by the small freshman class, as it will hinder overall enrollment for several years.
UM budget makers had planned for a flat freshman class, Vice President for Administration and Finance Mike Reid said earlier this month, but other bright spots appear to have kept overall enrollment in line with the budget approved last week by the Montana Board of Regents. Crady notes the enrollment target was adjusted downward sometime last spring, before he arrived on campus.
Encouragingly, the number of out-of-state freshman, whose premium-priced tuition is crucial to UM's budget, rebounded from 2015's dismal class back
to previous levels. Graduate students also increased, as did dual enrollment students at Missoula College.
click to enlarge
Officials took a guarded approach to enrollment figures in recent months
-
photo by Cathrine L. Walters
-
Enrollment at the University of Montana dropped again this fall, including the smallest freshman class in recent memory.
, a departure from last spring when, in wake of layoffs, former Provost Perry Brown said he believed an overhaul in UM's recruiting he oversaw would begin producing results this fall. On Thursday, Crady made clear that he doesn't believe those changes went far enough, listing a series of efforts already undertaken and currently planned to double UM's applicant pool over time.
"I don't want to rail the provost, I don't think that's appropriate," Crady says of Brown's prediction. "I don't know what led him to believe it would be a more optimistic situation."
Crady worked in enrollment management at private universities for more than a decade, most recently at Gustavus Adolphus College, before joining UM in July on a $70,000 signing bonus.
He says UM continues to lack the recruitment processes in place at more competitive universities but is working quickly to get up to speed.
"I've probably implemented more recommendations in the last three months than I would do in three years," he says.
The press conference, led by Crady alone, appeared designed to showcase his ongoing work and signaled the degree to which UM is relying on his expertise to reverse its enrollment trend. Crady said he was given carte blanche by President Royce Engstrom to rework university recruitment and admissions practices.
Engstrom did not attend the press conference.