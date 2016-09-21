The 2011 pipeline break upstream of Billings left oil along an 85-mile stretch of the Yellowstone River, killing fish and wildlife and prompting a months-long cleanup.

A victim of the spill recently reflected on it:

Find the draft restoration plan here.







John Craighead, pioneering conservationist, dies

“I have listened to the voice of the mountain for most of my life,” said John Craighead upon receiving The Wildlife Society’s Aldo Leopold Memorial Award in 1998. The mountains lost one of their most avid listeners Sunday morning when Craighead died in his sleep at his home in Missoula.

John and Frank Craighead wrote much of the text for the National Wild and Scenic Rivers Act that was passed by Congress in 1968, even as they conducted a 12-year study of grizzly bears in Yellowstone. The study is credited with helping save the bears from extinction.





Belt tightening in Colorado

Credit rating agency Moody’s said in a recent report that Colorado’s “fairly insulated” from the depressed energy sector because severance taxes make up a small part of the state’s total tax revenue. Still, a slew of factors have lawmakers eyeing spending cuts to avert a general fund shortfall next fiscal year.

The price-driven downturn in Colorado’s energy sector has leveled off, meaning lost jobs and stalled investment won’t be more of a drag on an economy whose growth is being led by consumer spending, analysts told the Joint Budget Committee.

That spending, however, has been dampened by high housing costs in the Denver metropolitan area, said Natalie Mullis, chief legislative economist. Uncertainty surrounding future U.S. interest rates, export demand and the November elections could curb corporate investment in Colorado, Mullis said.

That, coupled with new obligations such as nearly $100 million in the severance tax rebates, could produce an estimated $63 million shortfall in funding for education, prisons and other obligations, she said.





Wyoming’s hobbled cash cow

“Has the Powder River Basin ever had a real bust? Not really,” said Matt Preston, a research director at the consulting firm Wood Mackenzie Ltd. “This year is a total collapse.”





Canadian farmers wary of agribusiness mergers

A flurry of multibillion-dollar mergers has some farm groups in Alberta and Saskatchewan voicing concern about further consolidation among seed companies.

Terry Boehm, who farms southeast of Saskatoon and serves on the executive of the National Farmers Union, … said he believes farmers are losing their independence and autonomy as a result of consolidation in the agribusiness sector.

“You become dependent on a couple of mega-corporations for all your input supplies on one side, and then you have to market to the mega-corporations who control the grain trade and they all have close relationships with the suppliers,” Boehm said. “As a farmer, you basically end up working for the company store.”





Utah releases draft water plan, seeks comment

A draft state water strategy, which calls for the construction of the Lake Powell Pipeline and other controversial measures, has been released to the public. Read the draft and comment here by Oct. 24.

Taxpayers can expect to pay up to 72 percent of the Lake Powell Pipeline’s costs, according to University of Utah economists.





Colorado health insurance rates soar

Residents who buy their health insurance through the state exchange will pay 20 percent more on average in 2017. In some parts of rural Colorado, premium increases will top 40 percent.

…Colorado’s increases in 2017 could be worse than those nationally. An analysis done this summer by the Kaiser Family Foundation looked at potential rate increases in 16 major cities, including Denver, and projected that the average increase of plans in the most popular tier of the Obamacare exchanges would be 9 percent in those cities.

Meanwhile, in Montana, the hike in average rates may be even higher than Colorado’s.

In Wyoming, rates are set to climb an average of 7 percent.





Wyoming seeks to regain control of wolves

Two years ago a federal judge rejected Wyoming’s wolf management plan because of the state’s “nonbinding promises” to maintain a particular number of wolves. On Friday, state lawyers go before a three-judge panel at the U.S. Court of Appeals seeking to override the 2014 ruling.

For two years before [U.S. District Judge Amy Berman] Jackson’s ruling, Wyoming had managed its own wolf population, declaring them unprotected predators that could be shot on sight in most of the state and classifying them as trophy game animals subject to regulated hunting around the borders of Yellowstone National Park.





Feds spend millions more to save greater sage grouse

At least $211 million is intended to further spur states, landowners and developers to save the imperiled greater sage grouse voluntarily across a sagebrush steppe area spanning 11 western states.