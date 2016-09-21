What it is:
Forty-two brewers congregated at Caras Park for a(nother) brewfest.
Why this brewfest is different:
First off, it’s a rendezvous
, okay? Second, the rendezvous features only Montana-made beer. No Bud Light on these taps, friend. Third, and perhaps most notably, unlike some other local brewfests, a $25 rendezvous ticket buys you unlimited beer samples. Even Donald Trump’s accountant could do the math on how that works out for you thirsty beavers.
How it can be even more special:
Score a VIP pass for $10 extra and get access to the brews an hour early. This helps ensure you’re sipping the best pours before the kegs run dry.
Speaking of which, here’s some of what’s on tap:
You’ll find many of the usual suspects with some limited releases that are sure to go fast. For example, Philipsburg has an Incarcerator Doppelbock, Kettlehouse has its Coconut Cold Smoke and Lewis & Clark will unveil a special “Rendezvous Release.”
There’s also the chance to finally taste a few of Montana’s smaller, newer or more remote brewers, such as Darby’s Bandit Brewing, Helena’s Ten Mile Creek, Beehive Basin Brewery in Big Sky, Busted Knuckle in Glasgow and Eureka’s Homestead Ales.
The details:
The Montana Brewers Fall Rendezvous is Fri., Sept. 23, from 5 to 9 p.m., at Caras Park. Visit montanabrewers.org for complete beer listings, as well as information on food trucks and live entertainment.
Happiest Hour celebrates western Montana watering holes. To recommend a bar, bartender or beverage for Happiest Hour, email editor@missoulanews.com.