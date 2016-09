click to enlarge

Forty-two brewers congregated at Caras Park for a(nother) brewfest.First off, it’s a rendezvous , okay? Second, the rendezvous features only Montana-made beer. No Bud Light on these taps, friend. Third, and perhaps most notably, unlike some other local brewfests, a $25 rendezvous ticket buys you unlimited beer samples. Even Donald Trump’s accountant could do the math on how that works out for you thirsty beavers.Score a VIP pass for $10 extra and get access to the brews an hour early. This helps ensure you’re sipping the best pours before the kegs run dry.You’ll find many of the usual suspects with some limited releases that are sure to go fast. For example, Philipsburg has an Incarcerator Doppelbock, Kettlehouse has its Coconut Cold Smoke and Lewis & Clark will unveil a special “Rendezvous Release.”There’s also the chance to finally taste a few of Montana’s smaller, newer or more remote brewers, such as Darby’s Bandit Brewing, Helena’s Ten Mile Creek, Beehive Basin Brewery in Big Sky, Busted Knuckle in Glasgow and Eureka’s Homestead Ales.The Montana Brewers Fall Rendezvous is Fri., Sept. 23, from 5 to 9 p.m., at Caras Park. Visit montanabrewers.org for complete beer listings, as well as information on food trucks and live entertainment.