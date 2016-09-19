

Colorado finds success in restoration projects

Mountain West News is a service of the O’Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West — a regional studies and public education program at the University of Montana. The Center’s purpose is to serve as an important and credible resource for people in the state and region in understanding the region’s past, present, and future. For more, visit mountainwestnews.org.

Razorback sucker fish thrived in the Colorado River before falling victim to dams, development and nonnative predators that ate them nearly to extinction. But a 25-year, $360 million government-run rescue has the razorbacks making a comeback.

Meanwhile, a three-decade, $62 million Superfund cleanup has Clear Creek, in the historic mining town of Idaho Springs, living up to its name.





For pipeline protesters, the fight’s nothing new

But might the outcome be different?

Indigenous people have a long history opposing energy development and infrastructure projects they say threaten their environment. Those fights, including the one today, raise questions about sovereignty. About tribes’ rights to have a say in managing their land.

“Just about every tribe has horror stories about the government allowing companies and corporations at will to destroy these sacred sites.,” said Brian Cladoosby, president of the National Congress of American Indians, an advocacy group based in Washington, D.C.

From environmental problems in Alaska after the Exxon Valdez oil spill to coal mining on ancestral land, these stories are shared widely at the camps here in North Dakota.





Market shifts make CPP fight a matter of principle

Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, and Utah are among the 27 states challenging the Obama administration’s Clean Power Plan, even though those Western states are among the 21 plaintiffs on track to meet the plan’s 2030 emissions targets.

“We don’t have anything against clean air,” Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman told Reuters. “That really doesn’t factor into my decision to say the federal government has gone beyond its legal authority.”



Eight-second attention spans and two-billion-year-old landscapes

“Young people,” Jonathan Jarvis, director of the National Park Service, told me, “are more separated from the natural world than perhaps any generation before them.”

Canada to impose carbon price

The central government will soon levy a minimum national carbon price on any province that lacks adequate plans to reduce its own greenhouse gas emissions. “It’s mandatory that everyone will have to have a price on carbon. If provinces don’t do that, the federal government will provide a backstop,” Environment Minister Catherine McKenna said Sunday.

Canada’s provinces will be able to choose either to tax greenhouse-gas emissions, as British Columbia and Alberta have already done and the Trudeau government favors, or adopt the cap-and-trade approach Ontario and Quebec have put in place. The federal mandate would likely involve some form of higher taxes on fuels. McKenna says that the price will have to be high enough to encourage energy conservation or switch to cleaner renewable sources, and that it will have to rise over time.





More grizzlies wander into Montana’s open plains

On Friday morning a man was outside doing chores at his home near Dutton, 35 miles northwest of Great Falls, when he thought he saw four-wheelers in a field. They were grizzlies — a sow grizzly and three cubs.

As winter approaches, grizzly bears are searching up and down the Rocky Mountain Front for food to fatten up before hibernation, said Mike Madel, a grizzly bear management specialist with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

That’s brought them into open areas in farm and ranch country such as the grain field where Pilgeram spotted the four bears Friday.

“I think there will be an increase in observations of bears crossing these open farmland and ranch land areas looking for grain,” Madel said.





Abandoned mines complicate Snowbird expansion

As Snowbird ski resort in Utah moves to expand, some worry that dozens of disturbed mine sites will send toxic sediments down the canyon and pollute water.

For the past 60 years, heavy metals from mines in Mary Ellen Gulch and Mineral Basin have settled in the sediments behind Tibble Fork Dam, several miles downstream, without doing much harm to the environment. That changed on Aug. 20, when the North Utah County Water Conservancy District drew down the reservoir — releasing up to 8,700 cubic yards of sediments into the American Fork River, wiping out all fish for a two-mile stretch and contaminating the river bed.





Canadian energy firms can’t find buyers

The unwanted companies in the oilpatch.

There’s a “gulf” between what buyers are willing to pay and what sellers are willing to accept, Hansen said, especially for assets offering marginal returns at today’s low oil and gas prices.





Montana watershed project lands federal funds

The Whitefish Lake Watershed Project “is the culmination of years of work by land managers and environmental groups who recognized the development pressure that could bear down on the prized landscape surrounding Whitefish Lake, which is…laced with creeks and tributaries that provide critical habitat to grizzly bear, lynx, bull trout, cutthroat trout, elk, wolves, and white-tail deer in the state.”

It marks one of the most complex land swaps in state history, according to public land managers, and protects a block of land that sees among the heaviest concentrations of multiple-use in Montana — it is a working forest, a recreational haven, and the source of the lion’s share of Whitefish’s municipal water supply.





Coal companies seek ‘new equilibrium’

“Reorganization, bankruptcy and also just market turmoil, it’s kind of like you’re going through a storm. It’s a tough transition to a new equilibrium,” explained Rob Godby, director of the Energy Economics and Policies Center at the University of Wyoming. “But, most observers believe that the new market equilibrium — the reality of lower prices — is something that most (coal) companies are going to be able to deal with.”