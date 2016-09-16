



Montana fastest-growing state in household income

While the New York Times reported earlier this week that the Census Bureau’s good economic news comes as a surprise to some rural areas, including Wyoming communities hard-hit by coal industry layoffs, the Census Bureau reported Thursday that in 2015 Montana was the fastest-growing state in median household income.

Using the 2015 American Community Survey, Census Bureau analysts estimated Montana’s median household income had grown 6.8 percent to $49,509, more than $3,000 over the 2014 median.

The new amount is still below the $55,775 national average. And the analysts also noted that their statistics are subject to sampling error. The 6.8 percent growth in Montana could be plus or minus 4.1 percent.





Meanwhile, in Colorado…

Coloradans earned more money last year and the poverty rate declined, but since 2007, the median monthly rent in Colorado has jumped 41 percent.





And in Utah…

Utah continues to gain economic strength, with incomes rising and poverty decreasing, though more than a quarter of the state’s young adults, ages 18 to 34, live with their parents.





Senate passes new coal ash regulations

The U.S. Senate passed a bipartisan measure that authorizes states to develop permitting programs for dealing with coal ash. Environmental advocates said in a letter that the bill is too ambiguous. In Montana, an estimated 200 million gallons of contaminated water has been seeping each year for 30 years from ash ponds at the Colstrip coal plant, rendering the groundwater undrinkable.

SNL:

…environmental groups worry the provision will undermine EPA’s new coal ash disposal standards and limit citizens’ ability to bring enforcement action. The legislation requires states’ ash disposal plans to be “at least as protective” as EPA’s federal rule, language that green groups fear is too vague and could allow states to set easier disposal standards. In addition, another section of the coal ash provision would allow states to include technical standards for individual permits or conditions for approval that are different from EPA’s rule as long as they are “as protective.”

More broadly, critics of the WRDA provision fear states and industry representatives could interpret the bill to take away citizens’ right to sue over ash disposal.





Wyoming stream quality decision changes little

After public outcry over the 2014 decision by the Wyoming DEQ to downgrade the status of 75 percent of the state’s streams, allowing for the presence of more bacteria like e. coli, the agency has revised its decision—barely.

The original controversial 2014 stream quality decision downgraded the status of about 76 percent of the surface water in the state. The new version now only downgrades 72 percent. [Wyoming Outdoor Council’s Dan] Heilig says that’s not a big enough change since the downgrade allows five times as much e. coli in the state’s streams and assumes they aren’t deep enough for recreational swimming. He says the revised decision still doesn’t truly consider the public comments.





Utah senators seek exemption from Antiquities Act

U.S. Sens. Orrin Hatch and Mike Lee introduced legislation Thursday to exempt Utah from the Antiquities Act, extending a loophole that now covers Wyoming, as part of an effort to keep President Obama from creating national monuments, as the law allows. Critics dismissed the move as a desperate attempt to halt protection of Utah’s Bears Ears region.

<img class="progressiveMedia-noscript js-progressiveMedia-inner" src="https://cdn-images-1.medium.com/max/800/1*yuS_2-kbg0NHs_Y-7xTqcg.png">

Glacier workshop draws visitors from 70 countries

Representatives of nearly 30 international projects across 70 countries and indigenous territories are taking part in a three-day workshop hosted by Glacier National Park.





Private immigration detention persists

While recent decisions by federal agencies represent a turning point in the government’s relationship with private detention, they leave intact much of the private immigration detention apparatus, which has come under increasing scrutiny for poor conditions and opaque operations.

Although much of the scrutiny is centered on the private companies that operate detention facilities, local governments often profit from detaining immigrants too, by agreeing to house detainees on behalf of the federal government. For cash-strapped rural towns and counties, these deals, known as Intergovernmental Service Agreements, are especially appealing.





Alberta OKs projects under oilsands emissions cap

The provincial government’s approvals are the first projects to get green-lighted since it established a 100 megatonne greenhouse gas cap on oilsands emissions.





U.S. Senate backs Blackfeet Water Compact

The Blackfeet Water Compact was first passed by the Montana Legislature in 2009, but it has languished in Congress until now.

Negotiations between the Blackfeet Tribe, local communities and state and federal governments began more than 30 years ago to establish water rights in and around the reservation. The compact will also help rehabilitate the Four Horns Dam and Blackfeet Irrigation Project; give the tribe the ability to use, lease or exchange water on tribal land; and protect the rights of non-Indian water users and members of the Fort Belknap Indian Community.