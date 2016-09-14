

On the challenges facing national parks

Mountain West News is a service of the O’Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West — a regional studies and public education program at the University of Montana. The Center’s purpose is to serve as an important and credible resource for people in the state and region in understanding the region’s past, present, and future. For more, visit mountainwestnews.org.

National parks face myriad challenges, ranging from climate change, funding woes and even a lack of diversity in park visitation. In this episode of West Obsessed, the writers and editors of High Country News discuss those challenges and possible solutions. (Don’t miss the magazine’s recent edition focused on the troubles facing the National Park Service as we mark the agency’s centennial.)



Cleaning up ‘a blemish on a proud landscape’

Columbia Falls Mayor Don Barnhart is unfazed by the EPA’s decision last week to list Northwest Montana’s Columbia Falls Aluminum Company property as a federal Superfund site, even as some balk at the designation, calling the federal environmental cleanup program ineffective, improvident and stigmatizing. “We are going to clean it up and move on, and that’s all that matters,” Barnhart says.

…while the listing is designed to ensure a thorough cleanup, it is something of a scarlet letter for the once-thrumming aluminum plant along the Flathead River near Glacier National Park, a critical piece of Columbia Falls’ industrial backbone and blue-collar identity, which for years stood out as the region’s largest employer.

But the deserted manufacturing site is also a blemish on a proud landscape and the source of unresolved environmental and public health concerns, leading the federal government to trigger its foremost hazardous waste cleanup program.





Utah reminds us that water’s for fighting

A draft plan for managing Utah’s water shortages may draw controversy not only for its recommendations, but also because it’s unclear whether officials will release it to the public.

[The draft document] urges state leaders to emphasize water conservation for homes, businesses and industry, and to maintain sufficient water supplies for natural systems, such as the Great Salt Lake. But it also calls for the construction of regional water projects, including the Lake Powell Pipeline and the Bear River Project, and recommends that the state develop a financing plan to pay for future water development.





Americans stingy when it comes to climate change

While 71 percent of Americans want the federal government to do something about global warming, only 57 percent are willing to pay an additional $1 a month in higher electric bills, according to a new poll. As that fee goes up, support for action plummets.

That a majority is willing to pay more is a new phenomenon, said Tom Dietz, professor of sociology and environmental science and policy at Michigan State University.

“While the amounts may seem small, the willingness to take action, even if there are some out-of-pocket costs, is encouraging,” Dietz said.





Need medical pot? In Alberta, there’s an app for that.

Alberta-based pot producer Aurora Cannabis has launched a mobile app to make it easier for patients with a prescription to purchase federally-regulated medicinal marijuana.

Cam Battley, of Aurora Cannabis, said the idea was to give customers the same service as giant online retailers such as Amazon.

“As far as we know, it is the first legal app for Android and Apple for federally-approved legal medical cannabis,” Battley said.

“The fact is that people live on their phones and tablets. They use them to shop for everything from consumer products and health products to medicine. It is an acknowledgment of the reality of how people operate today.”





Turning climate science into music

Social scientist Nik Sawe liberated the raw numbers from a study about how a temperate forest is impacted by climate change and transformed them into music, using a discipline-bending process called data sonification.

Part science, part art, data sonification transmutes metrics into soundscapes using a combination of a composer’s aesthetic sensibilities and special modeling software.

The goal? To reveal nuances of scientific phenomena not easily seen. In the case of Oakes’ sonified study, which eerily resembles phrases from piano sonatas by the Russian composer Alexander Scriabin, the music conveys the meaning — and pathos — of her findings in about three minutes.

More on Sawe’s data sonification from Michelle Nijhuis:





Conflict over the fate of wild horses resurfaces

At its current level, the wild horse population is 40,000 more than what the BLM calls an “appropriate management level.” The management agency is tasked with finding the best way to keep the population in check but is caught in the difficulties of navigating between the challenges of administering birth control to large, intelligent, and powerful animals and litigation from animal rights advocacy groups.

Shell reaches carbon-capture milestone in oilsands

Shell Canada says the first carbon-capture project in Alberta’s oilsands has successfully stored one million metric tons of carbon dioxide deep underground after a year of operation.

The Quest project is designed to capture about a third of the emissions from Shell’s Scotford Upgrader near Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., turn that into a near-liquid, and then pump it over two kilometres underground into porous rock formations.





Feds say American pika’s plight not so bad

Federal officials have rejected greater protections for the American pika, which researchers warn is disappearing from areas in the West as climate change alters its mountain habitat.

…the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in documents released Tuesday that pika adapt to warmer temperatures by seeking refuge beneath rock fields in the summer. As a result, surface temperatures may not be the best predictor of population declines, the agency said.

The agency also said the most severe effects of climate change are felt at elevations below 8,200 feet (2,499 meters), which is near the lower limit of the pika’s range in the West. That suggests pika habitat “has not experienced the more substantial changes” of reduced snowpack due to climate change, the wildlife service said.





Toward “the last wild”

A new study by researchers in Canada and Australia finds “alarming losses…of global wilderness areas over the last two decades.”

“There has been a broad assumption that [wilderness areas] are fairly stable because they are so isolated, but our study is really showing that [all] wilderness is susceptible to development pressure and as wilderness declines a large amount of very unique values disappear.”