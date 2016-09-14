click to enlarge
What it is:
A brand new spirit from The Montana Distillery. How new? The release party was
held Sept. 9 and the distillery’s Woody Street tasting room is still developing its gin-specific cocktail menu.
What it tastes like:
Much like the distillery’s award-winning vodka, Soiled Dove is a smooth, easy-to-drink gin heavy on the juniper notes. Also like the vodka, it’s distilled from Montana sugar beets.
What’s behind the name:
The bottle explains the term was used to describe birds that flew into a bar clean and left dirty after being exposed to wood stove and saloon smoke. Also, the bottle mentions, it’s a term that later referred to retired prostitutes.
How to drink it:
The gin menu may be a work in progress, but it’s not lacking options. There are currently six cocktails, ranging from a simple G&T to a refreshing River Run (Soiled Dove mixed with fresh lime juice, fresh mint and fresh cucumber, topped with soda). Both cost $6. For $7, try The Meadow (Soiled Dove mixed with fresh huckleberry puree, sweet-n-sour and fresh mint).
Bartender Justin Tavenner talked us into trying the Soiled Dove on the rocks with a splash of fresh grapefruit juice.
“It’s very versatile,” Tavenner says. “I’m finding it can go with almost anything, but it’s smooth enough to sip straight or just with a little bit of juice. You can mix it with whatever you want, but this way you’re getting the full flavor of the gin.”
Where to find it:
The Montana Distillery is located at 631 Woody St. The tasting room is open Monday through Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. Sundays include an extensive bloody mary bar from noon to 6 p.m. A bottle of Soiled Dove will set you back $35 for 750 ml or $21.50 for 375 ml.
