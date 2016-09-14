click to enlarge

A brand new spirit from The Montana Distillery. How new? The release party was held Sept. 9 and the distillery’s Woody Street tasting room is still developing its gin-specific cocktail menu.Much like the distillery’s award-winning vodka, Soiled Dove is a smooth, easy-to-drink gin heavy on the juniper notes. Also like the vodka, it’s distilled from Montana sugar beets.The bottle explains the term was used to describe birds that flew into a bar clean and left dirty after being exposed to wood stove and saloon smoke. Also, the bottle mentions, it’s a term that later referred to retired prostitutes.The gin menu may be a work in progress, but it’s not lacking options. There are currently six cocktails, ranging from a simple G&T to a refreshing River Run (Soiled Dove mixed with fresh lime juice, fresh mint and fresh cucumber, topped with soda). Both cost $6. For $7, try The Meadow (Soiled Dove mixed with fresh huckleberry puree, sweet-n-sour and fresh mint).Bartender Justin Tavenner talked us into trying the Soiled Dove on the rocks with a splash of fresh grapefruit juice.“It’s very versatile,” Tavenner says. “I’m finding it can go with almost anything, but it’s smooth enough to sip straight or just with a little bit of juice. You can mix it with whatever you want, but this way you’re getting the full flavor of the gin.”The Montana Distillery is located at 631 Woody St. The tasting room is open Monday through Saturday, noon to 8 p.m. Sundays include an extensive bloody mary bar from noon to 6 p.m. A bottle of Soiled Dove will set you back $35 for 750 ml or $21.50 for 375 ml.