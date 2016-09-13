Oil well leak fills Wyoming school with benzene

Air quality tests performed two days after Midwest School, 40 miles north of Casper, Wyoming, was evacuated in May for a gas leak found benzene at 200 times safe levels, according to health officials.

The Salt Creek Oil Field, which surrounds Midwest, has been drilled since the late 1800s. There are 120 abandoned wells in the 640 acres around Midwest, according to state records. FDL [Energy] identified and plugged the well responsible for the leak and is monitoring other the wells in the area, under the guidance of the Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission.



A guide to following the Bundy trial

Ultimately, the trial will likely be a critical touchstone amidst a spate of Sagebrush Rebellion activities throughout the West in the past few years. It will inevitably touch on the issue of federal management of public lands, a talking point in this year’s election, as well as gun ownership and use, a discussion after a string of mass shootings and gun violence has brought gun control to the forefront of national conversation.



Visualizing the warmest August on record

While the seasonal temperature cycle typically peaks in July, August 2016 wound up tying July 2016 as the warmest month ever recorded.

Visualizing the Warmest August in 136 Years : Earth Matters : Blogs

August 2016 was the warmest August in 136 years of modern record-keeping, according to a monthly analysis of global…earthobservatory.nasa.gov





In Oregon, the monumental task of creating a national monument

Unpacking the prospects of a Owyhee Canyonlands National Monument.

…Obama has created more than two dozen national monuments, protecting more square miles of land and sea than any predecessor.

If these actions delight some, they alarm others — notably folk who run cattle, mine, log or otherwise exploit nature’s bounty in picturesque bits of America. One such place is the Owyhee basin of eastern Oregon, a remote landscape of wild rivers and vertiginous cliffs, and high desert edged with red and pink rocks. Before Mr Obama steps down, environmentalists, outdoor-leisure companies (including Keen, an Oregon-based shoe-maker) and some Democratic politicians want him to create an Owyhee Canyonlands National Monument covering as much as 2.5m acres.



Utah’s biggest dairy operation goes solar

Mosida Farms has 16,000 cows producing 92,000 gallons of milk every day—about 18 percent of all the milk sold in Utah. Now a solar array almost twice the size of a football field provides about 20 percent of the farm’s electricity.

“Yeah, this is very good-sized for the state of Utah,” said Billy Sorenson of RS Energy, the company that installed the solar panels. “It’s probably the largest one, agricultural one, for the state of Utah.”

The panels are expected to generate 950,000 kilowatt-hours per year. That’s enough juice to power nearly 200 family homes. Instead of powering homes, it will provide about 20 percent of the Bateman farm’s annual electricity demand. The family hopes it will be a hedge against rising electricity costs.



$57 million may not, actually, help pallid sturgeon

A government-commissioned study concludes there’s considerable risk that a $57 million dam and fish bypass proposed on the Yellowstone River, near the Montana-North Dakota border, won’t meet its goal of helping the ancient, endangered pallid sturgeon reach upstream spawning grounds.

“There is no evidence that the behavior of adult fish can be manipulated to attract them to the bypass channel, that they would be motivated to swim upstream through the bypass channel, or that they would navigate upstream through the proposed bypass channel,” panel members said in the 74-page report.