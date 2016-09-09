The debate over burning biomass for electricity

Mountain West News is a service of the O’Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West — a regional studies and public education program at the University of Montana. The Center’s purpose is to serve as an important and credible resource for people in the state and region in understanding the region’s past, present, and future. For more, visit mountainwestnews.org



In a recent study in Energy Policy, Erica Belmont, a professor of mechanical engineering at the University of Wyoming, and colleague Emily Beagle do the math on whether it would make sense to burn dead trees in existing coal plants, which can be “co-fired” with wood.

In this regulatory context, burning trees that are already destined to decompose, catch fire, or be incinerated — and thus, give off greenhouse gases to the atmosphere no matter what — could conceivably supplant some of coal’s voluminous emissions.



On David Quammen’s new Yellowstone book

Bozeman-based author David Quammen wrote all of the May 2016 issue of National Geographic devoted entirely to America’s first national park. He then expanded the project into a book, “Yellowstone: A Journey Through America’s Wild Heart,” released last month. He reads from the book tonight in Missoula and on Tuesday in Bozeman.

In “Yellowstone,” Quammen sought to provide a comprehensive view of the complicated ecosystem, focusing on history, ecology and management. The meat of the book is structured as a wheel, with grizzlies at the hub and their food sources spokes leading into other issues. Cutthroat trout address invasive species; Meat from elk and bison lead to surrounding private lands; Whitebark pine nuts give way to a greater discussion of climate change; and cutworm moths show how the delicate ecosystem is connected to agriculture in America’s heartland.

“It has given me an even deeper appreciation for how complicated and interconnected everything is in Yellowstone,” Quammen said. “…This is a book about America’s relationship with the natural world, not just a book about Yellowstone.”



Grizzlies as product testers

At the Grizzly and Wolf Discovery Center, just outside Yellowstone National Park, eight bears with a demonstrated aptitude for raiding trash cans, breaking into parked vehicles or burgling chicken coops have seen their skills put to use as product testers.



Montana panel moves to expand rooftop solar

A legislative panel endorsed a pair of bills to sustain and expand installations of rooftop solar-power systems in Montana. One would maintain the current net-metering rate structure, which pays retail prices. The other would quintuple the maximum allowable size of systems, but only for government-owned systems.

The state’s dominant electric utility, NorthWestern Energy, also made clear it still opposes increasing the cap at all.

“In a very real sense, saying the 250-KW cap is for nonprofits — that’s just a camel’s nose under the tent,” said John Alke, an attorney for NorthWestern. “It will be 250 for everybody. … The subsidy doesn’t go away because it’s a nonprofit entity.”

NorthWestern maintains that solar-power systems that sell power back to the company are being subsidized by other electric customers, because solar-power customers then don’t pay their fair share of maintaining the system.



Feds tap private sector to conserve sage grouse

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced grants for a pair of programs that will attempt to use private financing to restore greater sage grouse habitat across the West. One is a so-called land bank in Wyoming that credits ranchers and landowners for protecting habitat. The other establishes a fund to guarantee landowners in seven states can recover their costs after restoring sage grouse habitat.

So-called land banks have been used previously for other species, requiring developers to offset their impacts by creating or paying for new habitat elsewhere, said Brian Rutledge, a sage grouse advocate with the National Audubon Society.

But to reverse the sage grouse’s fortunes, Rutledge said the trade-off between habitat destroyed and habitat protected cannot be a simple one-for-one exchange.

“Setting aside part of the land doesn’t make up for destroying another part of it. Even if it’s one-for-one you end up with 50 percent less than you had,” he said. “We have to be gaining.”



First Descents founder named CNN Hero

CNN has recognized Brad Ludden, founder of the non-profit First Descents, which provides outdoor adventures for young adults impacted by cancer.

Outdoor adventure empowers young cancer patients

By the time Brad Ludden was 18 years old, he had attained close to 100 of them. "Every time you come around a corner…www.cnn.com





One family’s experience at Standing Rock

Elizabeth Hill and her family, including two young daughters, had traveled from South Dakota to the Standing Rock camp to support the opposition to the pipeline. They didn’t anticipate violence. Then a private security team used dogs and pepper spray against the crowd.



The limits of telemedicine in rural America

The use of telemedicine is widespread and expanding, but the technology isn’t a panacea for all that ails rural healthcare today.

In March, the Journal of Rural Health published a study illustrating that rural hospitals and clinics have significantly slower Internet connections than do their urban counterparts. Between 2010 and 2014, that gap widened, and continues to widen, “a cause for concern,” noted the authors.

“I can’t imagine telemedicine can replace a facility, because you always need a place for people to go,” Marlene Maheu, executive director of San Diego’s TeleMental Institute, says. “You can’t do a video consultation at a McDonald’s. Telemedicine is not designed to treat the full-range of mental illness, such as bipolar disorder or schizophrenia. But it can help with the initial screening.”



How the Bundy trial breaks the legal mold

The trial, now underway, could be as unorthodox as the crime itself.

In a court document made public last week, Bundy attorney Marcus Mumford cited the 1948 western film “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre” to make a point about federal jurisdiction, the Los Angeles Times reports. In one scene in the classic movie, Fred Dobbs (played by Humphrey Bogart) asks a lawman who is actually a bandit where his badge is, to which the lawman responds, “Badges? We ain’t got no badges. We don’t need no badges. I don’t have to show you any stinking badges!”



A mine beneath wilderness area could rob it of water

Groups contend that a copper-sliver mine proposed to tunnel beneath Montana’s Cabinet Mountains Wilderness would illegally siphon the region’s streams of water.