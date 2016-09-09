The drumming on the Higgins Avenue Bridge stopped long enough today for Raymond Kingfisher to take a few swigs off a glass bottle of soda. He’d been playing and singing consistently for an hour. On either side of him stretched a line of roughly 60 demonstrators, many waving signs like “No DAPL” and “You Can’t Drink Oil.” The rally—meant as a show of solidarity with oil pipeline protesters in North Dakota—came together on fairly short notice considering Kingfisher had only put the call on Facebook that morning. In his opinion, it was long overdue.
“People have been wondering why this hasn’t happened here yet,” Kingfisher said this afternoon. “A lot of us are stuck here, can’t really pick up and head out [to the protest camps].”
click to enlarge
-
Photo by Alex Sakariassen
-
Missoula resident and Blackfeet tribal member Kevin Kicking Woman (in the white hat) sings and plays drums during a Friday rally organized as a show of solidarity with the protesters of a controversial oil pipeline in North Dakota.
Montanans have been traveling to the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation
for weeks now to join the thousands-strong stand against the Dakota Access Pipeline, or DAPL, and more have been collecting supplies
to donate to the camps. Today was the first time Missoula locals have held a public gathering, however. Several took it as an opportunity to educate curious passers-by about the ins and outs of the DAPL debate and the stand people are taking against perceived threats to clean water and cultural sites. Others simply cheered every time a passing car honked in support. One pedestrian walking through the crowd informed the demonstrators that she’d already donated money to the legal defense fund established by Standing Rock.
“This is where it stops,” she said, raising her hand in the air as she navigated the choked sidewalk.
A number of critical developments have occurred in regards to the DAPL over the past week. On Sept. 6, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ordered a temporary halt to work on a portion of the pipeline following a violent Labor Day weekend altercation between protestors and private security guards at the construction site. On Sept. 7, North Dakota’s Morton County issued an arrest warrant
for Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein after a video of her spray-painting a DAPL bulldozer went viral. Gov. Jack Dalrymple called on the North Dakota National Guard Sept. 8 to help step up enforcement efforts near the protest camps. And throughout all that time, rallies similar to the one in Missoula today have taken shape across the country in cities like Chicago, Portland, Juneau, Denver and Flagstaff. Hundreds of protestors from the camps near Standing Rock marched on Bismarck today, filling the lawn outside the state capitol building.
That march, as well as the Missoula rally, happened within hours of Boasberg denying
the Standing Rock Sioux’s request for a preliminary injunction against the DAPL. The tribe immediately announced its intent to appeal the judge’s decision. Not long after, the U.S. departments of Justice, the Army and the Interior jointly called on Energy Transfer Partners to stop DAPL construction, stating a need to pursue national reform to “ensure meaningful tribal input” on such projects. Standing Rock Sioux Tribal Chairman Dave Archambault II responded in a statement
saying “our voices have been heard.” And some of those voices came from right here in western Montana.
“We pray for it,” Ruth Swaney said this afternoon while holding a sign and watching her daughter Lily. “Every night when we say our bedtime prayers, it’s one of the things we pray for.”
click to enlarge
-
Photo by Alex Sakariassen
click to enlarge
-
Photo by Alex Sakariassen
click to enlarge
-
Photo by Alex Sakariassen
click to enlarge
-
Photo by Alex Sakariassen
click to enlarge
-
Photo by Alex Sakariassen
click to enlarge
-
Photo by Alex Sakariassen