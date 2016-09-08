Judge: Canada lynx merit more habitat in West

Mountain West News is a service of the O’Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West — a regional studies and public education program at the University of Montana. The Center’s purpose is to serve as an important and credible resource for people in the state and region in understanding the region’s past, present, and future. For more, visit mountainwestnews.org

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service erred in excluding large swaths of the Rocky Mountains when it designated, in 2014, 40,000 square miles of habitat as critical to the survival of imperiled Canada lynx, a federal judge ruled Wednesday. The agency must now consider adding more habitat for the wild cats in Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, and New Mexico.

The judge cited the presence of a reproducing lynx population in the southern Rocky Mountains of Colorado. Agency officials had earlier concluded that area was “not essential” for the recovery of the species, pointing in part to low population densities of snowshoe hares that lynx eat.

“The (Fish and Wildlife) Service’s own representations suggest that parts of Colorado constitute suitable critical habitat,” Christensen wrote. He added that snowshoe hares are “certainly present” in the southern Rockies at densities “at or near” the level needed to support lynx.

“In such a close call….the (Endangered Species Act) demands that the tie go to the species,” the judge said.



Gold King Mine region listed as Superfund site

The EPA has put Colorado’s Gold King Mine and 47 other nearby mining-related sites, together known as the Bonita Peak Mining District, on the National Priorities List for Superfund cleanup. The EPA has waste quantity data on 32 of Bonita Peak’s 48 sources, which discharge contaminated water at at combined rate of 5.4 million gallons per day.

The Columbia Falls Aluminum Company property in Northwest Montana was also designated a Superfund site.



At Standing Rock, tribes vow to stay

Jason Begay, an associate professor at the University of Montana School of Journalism and the president of the Native American Journalists Association, reports from Standing Rock.

“We want the Standing Rock Sioux to know that we are serious about our support,” said Mark Azure, president of the Fort Belknap Indian Community in central Montana. Azure arrived at the camp Friday evening with about 30 members of the Gros Ventre and Assiniboine tribes, which call Fort Belknap home, bringing with them truckloads of food and supplies collected in community donation drives.

“It was powerful,” Azure said recalling his group arriving into the campground as supporters lined up on both sides of the entrance singing, drumming and cheering as the Fort Belknap vehicles drove between the corridor of flags in the evening light. “It was a feeling I don’t think will ever be duplicated.”



‘Frackibacter’ found inside fracked wells

Researchers have found evidence of sustainable ecosystems taking hold in oil and gas wells, populated in part by a never-before-seen genus of bacteria dubbed “Frackibacter.”

Almost all the microbes they found had been seen elsewhere before, and many likely came from the surface ponds that energy companies draw on to fill the wells. But that’s not the case with the newly identified Candidatus Frackibacter, which may be unique to hydraulic fracturing sites, said Kelly Wrighton, assistant professor of microbiology and biophysics at Ohio State.



The huckleberry entices researchers

A new project delves deep into the bushes to examine the role the somewhat mysterious huckleberry plays in the food chain.

A lot of people will be interested in the answers. Wildlife managers know that good or bad huckleberry crops influence how many black and grizzly bears wander into town looking for apples or bird feeders — but they don’t know how to predict a good or bad year. Huckleberries react to drought and drenching conditions, but can they forecast them? How might forest thinning and hazardous fuels work affect huckleberry patches?



Enbridge’s Spectra acquisition all about natural gas

Enbridge had been trying to expand its natural gas transportation business to reduce reliance on oil shipments, an effort it will be spared after acquiring Spectra’s 141,000 kilometres of gas lines.

SNL reports:

As flagging investment and environmental opposition slows opportunities to haul tar-like bitumen from Canada’s oil sands, the nation’s two pipeline giants have been on the prowl for deals that will bolster future earnings. After a decade that has seen proposals to build conduits from the oil sands to foreign markets crumble, both companies have set their sights on existing natural gas transportation assets with a focus on the prolific Marcellus Shale in the U.S.



Inside Clif Bar’s new Idaho bakery

The 300,000-square-foot manufacturing facility is Clif Bar’s first owned and operated bakery, and it features a host of cutting-edge technology to maximize energy efficiency, reduce the company’s carbon footprint, and create a happy, healthy workplace for its employees (who, by the way, are the owners of the company).