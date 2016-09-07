click to enlarge Photo courtesy Identity Evropa Facebook Page

There was a certain subtlety to the racist stickers slapped last month onto light poles and walls around the University of Montana campus. To passersby hustling between summer classes, the stylized photos of Greco-Roman statues could be mistaken as promos for an art exhibition. Someone reading their slogans—one, “Let's Become Great Again,” is co-opted from Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump—might interpret the stickers as campaign material.But to Jason White, the code was clear.“I knew exactly what they were,” he says. “I’m a black male from Tennessee. I know all about that stuff.”The stickers were produced by a California-based white nationalist group called Identity Evropa and are part of a guerrilla marketing campaign aimed at college campuses. White says he was visiting a friend’s dorm room when he spotted one in a stairwell. Not a UM student himself, White headed back upstairs to alert his friend. She took him outside and pointed out several others.The propaganda drop occurred days before the start of fall classes and UM’s Week of Welcome for incoming students. “Just the tip of the iceberg,” the group wrote in Aug. 12 social media posts showing photos of the UM stickers. By September, however, most if not all had disappeared from campus. A UM spokesperson was unaware of their presence.Identity Evropa’s lineage traces to the far-right American Freedom Party, a political organization with a platform of promoting “ethnic European” identity and interests. Identity Evropa’s leader, Nathan Damigo, is an Iraqi war veteran who served prison time for robbing a Middle Eastern cab driver at gunpoint after a night of binge drinking. (He was said to be exhibiting symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder at the time.)The group also has close ties to one of Montana’s foremost white nationalists. Whitefish-native Richard Spencer, who runs a white supremacist think-tank called the National Policy Institute, appeared at the group’s first public event on the UC-Berkeley campus earlier this year, and its website features a video Spencer produced promoting white racial identity.In the group’s online posts, the men have embraced the spotlight brought on by Trump’s candidacy as well as the associated media attention and perceived mainstreaming of the so-called “alt-right” movement. Identity Evropa leaders boast in their blog that the “Fash the City” poster campaign is bringing new recognition and recruits as the group looks to gain wider traction.The Missoula incident was attributed by the group to a UM student, but Montana Human Rights Network Co-director Rachel Carroll Rivas says it doesn’t necessarily suggest white supremacists are organizing locally. Regardless of who put up the stickers on campus, Carroll Rivas says, “The impact of postering is sort of the same, and that is to ... make folks know that there are people out there who believe these racist things and thus make people feel intimidated and afraid and unwelcome if they’re part of a targeted group.”White says seeing the posters reminded him of an earlier encounter he had shortly after moving to Missoula five months ago. He and a friend were eating dinner at the Dinosaur Cafe inside Charlie B’s bar when a burly man dressed in camouflage and combat boots confronted him. White says the man took food from his plate and began yelling racial slurs, drawing the attention of the entire bar.“I just grabbed my fork,” White says. “I don’t want to fight a Nazi at five in the afternoon.”When bartenders didn’t step in to remove the man, White says he and his friend left with their food still on the table. A Dino employee confirms the incident and says restaurant staff called police, who eventually escorted the man from the bar after White and his friend were gone.White says the situation “put a distaste in my mouth” about the environment in Missoula, one he had specifically sought out in deciding to move to the city. The campus posters added to his disappointment.“I thought it was liberal,” he says. “It’s not true at all.”