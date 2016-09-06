In looking local, a Colorado electric co-op could set national precedent

Mountain West News is a service of the O’Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West — a regional studies and public education program at the University of Montana. The Center’s purpose is to serve as an important and credible resource for people in the state and region in understanding the region’s past, present, and future. For more, visit mountainwestnews.org

The Delta Montrose Electric Association, in an effort to generate more electricity locally from renewable sources, brought a case before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that could allow rural utilities across the country to tap into more distributed energy.

The ruling could effectively lift local generation caps for rural co-ops, explained Kevin Brehm, with the Rocky Mountain Institute. He estimates that if the nation’s rural co-ops were to transition completely to renewable energy, it would create a 200 gigawatt market — the equivalent of at least 100 Hoover Dams.





The Bundys, after two standoffs with the feds, have their day in court

On Wednesday, brothers Ammon and Ryan Bundy and six other defendants charged during the 41-day occupation of Oregon’s Malheur National Wildlife Refuge go on trial.

…the upcoming trial will be an unpredictable affair with a good amount of gaveling and a decent chance of some contempt-of-court rulings. But it may also prove to be the last stand for a family that has become the face of the West’s anti-government angst and the movement to transfer federal lands to states that has swelled in recent years.

“The Bundy family and their outlandish opinions on American democracy and American public lands will no doubt be on display during this trial,” says Greg Zimmerman, of the progressive research group Center for Western Priorities. “But let’s not lose sight of the fact that the Bundys have continued to receive support from elected officials.”





Dakota Access Pipeline protests turn violent

A day after the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe filed court papers saying it found several sites of “significant cultural and historic value” along the path of the Dakota Access oil pipeline, construction crews bulldozing land on Saturday sparked a violent face-off between protesters and security officers. On Sunday, the tribe filed an emergency motion for a temporary restraining order “to prevent further destruction of the tribe’s sacred sites.” A ruling on the tribe’s earlier request to stop construction of pipeline while the tribe pursues its lawsuit against the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, alleging violation of the National Historic Preservation Act during the pipeline permitting process, is expected by the end of the week.

Dakota Access Pipeline Protests In North Dakota Turn Violent

Protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota turned violent on Saturday. Demonstrators supporting the…www.npr.org







Powder River Basin coal miners still eyeing Asian markets

The economics are dubious, and opposition to coal-export terminals up and down the West Coast is strong, yet some Wyoming coal producers believe prices will rebound and Asian demand for electricity will offer an additional market niche.

…some see exporting coal as a vain hope for Wyoming, as the industry faces a potential long-term drawdown in demand from China, the largest consumer of coal worldwide.

Wyoming coal production is down 25 to 30 percent over the last five years, and there are concerns that it will not bounce back the way it has in the past, said Rob Godby director of the Center for Energy Economics and Public Policy at the University of Wyoming.

“Korea and Japan, while they would be good markets for Wyoming if Wyoming could get their coal there, are not big enough,” he said. “To really make a difference for us, we would have to be shipping to Korea, Japan and China. To really get us back to where we were, we need to get 100 million tons of production back.”





What’s causing Utah Lake’s massive algae problem?

The Salt Lake Tribune’s two-part series exploring water-quality issues along the Wasatch Front finds that “the path to clear water is mired by competing politics and science — and a population that might not care enough.”

Today, about 71 percent of Utah’s effluent — treated sewage — ultimately ends up in the Great Salt Lake. Upstream, about 13.5 percent of the water in Utah Lake comes from wastewater treatment plants, according to the latest count in 2010.

The current projection — assuming all other factors remain constant — is that as Utah County continues to grow, effluent discharge will account for more than a quarter of all the water flowing into Utah Lake by 2050, Baker said.

He believes addressing this trend is the first step to limiting algal growth on Utah Lake.





Pyrocumulus clouds rise over Boise

Idaho’s Pioneer fire, which had charred 181,145 acres as of Monday, the largest active fire in the nation, is burning so hot that it’s producing pyrocumulus clouds, meteorological phenomena that have become more frequent across the West over the past 30 years.





Enbridge looks to become largest pipeline company in North America

In acquiring Houston-based Spectra Energy for $28 billion, Calgary-based Enbridge would further consolidate the pipeline business with the biggest foreign purchase by a Canadian company. The news comes as pipeline projects face mounting opposition. Last week, Enbridge essentially pulled the plug on the Sandpiper pipeline because it drew “fire from environmentalists and American Indian tribes and has been mired in the state’s regulatory process for 2 ½ years.” A month ago, Enbridge announced it was partnering with Marathon Petroleum and buying a $1.5 billion stake in the Bakken Pipeline System, which includes the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline.

Enbridge to Buy Spectra Energy in Stock-For-Stock Deal

Enbridge Inc. will buy Spectra Energy Corp. in a $28 billion stock-for-stock transaction that will create the largest…www.bloomberg.com







Can the Gold King cleanup pioneer a solution to mine drainage around the West?

EPA work at the Gold King is emerging as the most visible and potentially precedent-setting effort to address a toxic mine problem that each day contaminates more than 1,800 miles of streams around Colorado and thousands more waterways across an arid, increasingly populated West that cries for clean water. In Colorado and other states, an estimated 160,000 inactive mines — mostly dormant for decades like the Gold King — ooze acid metals, festering sores on fragile tundra. Near the Gold King, three other mining tunnels spew an additional 528 gallons a minute that isn’t treated as it goes into the Animas River headwaters.





Biologists appear to wipe out brook trout in Yellowstone tributary

Over the last two weeks, about 40 fishery personnel from the park, the Forest Service, and fish and game agencies in Montana and Wyoming removed native Yellowstone cutthroat trout, put them in a holding stream, and then poisoned about 28 miles of Soda Butte Creek and its tributaries to eliminate non-native fish, especially brook trout. “We’re pretty confident this is totally done,” said Todd Koel, director of Yellowstone’s native fish conservation program. “If there’s one out there, (she’s) going to have a tough time finding a mate.”

With non-native brook trout removed from Soda Butte Creek, the park’s fisheries staff is one step closer to returning Yellowstone to a native fish stronghold, yet there are many waters still harboring introduced fish species.

Out of 400 miles of Yellowstone’s waters that originally supported native species, only 30 miles did not include introduced fish by 2013. In the past few years the work of fisheries staff has increased that number to about 80 miles of streams and 50 acres of lakes, including Goose Lake in the Firehole River drainage.





Little Blackfoot restoration revived

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality and Trout Unlimited are partnering to restore Telegraph Creek, part of the Little Blackfoot drainage that’s dotted with more than 200 abandoned hardrock mines and about 100 sources of acid mine drainage.

In 2008, DEQ investigated the shuttered silver and lead Lilly/Orphan Boy located 10.5 miles south of Elliston, with the goal of treating or stopping acid-producing discharge and removing heavy metal contamination.

Piles of waste rock including one pile split by Telegraph Creek were identified as pollution sources, along with a collapsed adit turned orange from acid mine drainage.

The efforts to neutralize the acid discharge, including introducing tons of manure into the mine as one remediation technique, were unsuccessful.

In 2012, the [Abandoned Mine Lands Program] stopped funding hardrock projects to focus on abandoned coal mines, Coleman said, essentially shelving the work done up to that point.