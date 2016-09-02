click to enlarge Kate Whittle

Daniel Dodson, 32, pleaded guilty to charges of sexual assault and incest.

A Florence man pleaded guilty to charges of rape and incest in Missoula County District Court Sept. 2, in exchange for a 50-year sentence with 40 years suspended. Daniel Dodson, 32, was arrested in April on charges of sexual assault and incest involving two girls, ages 9 and 12.The proceeding included testimony from the mother of Dodson's 12-year-old victim, who detailed how Dodson started abusing the girl when she was two years old, leading to severe trauma, depression and suicidal thoughts. The mother broke down into tears at one point, and the judge handed her a box of tissues.The victim's mother also asserted that she would do the best she could for her child, and is providing the girl with ongoing therapy."I promise you that she will heal," the mother said, directly addressing Dodson. "And you did not break her, Dan."Judge Robert Deschamps told the victim's mother that her testimony was moving. He noted that he'd prefer imposing more prison time, but he was restricted by the terms of the plea agreement."Because of the risk that he might be found not guilty, and the emotional trauma this creates on the victims and people who are associated with them, sometimes prosecutors enter into these agreements to try to get the measure of justice, and save the uncertainty," Deschamps said.Chief Deputy County Attorney Jason Marks said he agreed that it was preferable to avoid the trauma and uncertainty of a trial.Dodson, who was represented by attorney Daniel Mandelko, read a statement apologizing to his victims and their families. He told the judge he hoped treatment would help him understand and correct his own behavior.Deschamps handed down 10 years in prison and an additional 40 years of a suspended sentence for Dodson, plus requirements to complete sex offender treatment programs. Dodson will not be eligible for parole before the 10 years are up.Deschamps drummed his fingers on the bench while doing the math."You'll be under state supervision until you're 82... Think you'll live to be 82?" he asked Dodson."If I'm lucky, sir," Dodson responded.