Timmy Arrowtop’s living room on Missoula’s Northside is spilling over with provisions. Camping gear, art supplies, giant cans of refried beans. It’s a “hilarious” sight, he says, and on Friday, it will all be loaded up for the long trip to North Dakota.
click to enlarge
-
Photo by Alex Sakariassen
-
Supplies for the Standing Rock protest camps stacked in Timmy Arrowtop's Missoula living room.
“I’ve got two 25-pound bags of rice staring at me right now,” he adds, laughing.
The collection effort began when Arrowtop was contacted by former Missoula resident Laura John, who told him she’d be picking up supplies from several towns on her journey from Portland to the sprawling protest camps near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation. As the Indy reported today
, tribal members from across Montana have been traveling to join the stand against the Dakota Access Pipeline over the past few weeks. John gave Arrowtop a list of items needed at the camps, and Arrowtop put out the call to locals on Facebook.
“I’m just surprised, Missoula has just really, really rallied,” Arrowtop says. “We’ve got people stopping by constantly dropping stuff off.”
Burns St. Bistro
chef Walker Hunter had already seen a steady stream of news about the protest on social media when Arrowtop tagged him in a Facebook post about the need for supplies. Hunter says he only really knew the broad strokes of the debate over the oil pipeline, “but the broad strokes were enough.” He went through the Bistro’s storerooms and filled his Jeep with dry food goods. Then he sat down and composed a Facebook post of his own, tagging numerous friends from Missoula’s restaurant and catering community.
“I thought it would be a neat thing to get the local food community, the food-making community, involved in something like that,” Hunter says. “The response has been great. Beth Higgins [of Two Sisters Catering], I don’t even know how she’s going to cater this weekend because she just unloaded her entire storeroom into the back of my Jeep.”
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Walker Hunter
-
Dry food goods from Burns St. Bistro, destined for protest camps in North Dakota.
Hunter also picked up donations from a cook at a local fraternity house, and was heading to Masala to load up a collection this afternoon. He says he’s happy to donate an afternoon or two to driving around and double-parking, not only because he appreciates the cause those at Standing Rock represent but also because Arrowtop and other friends clearly have a personal connection to the movement.
“It’s hard to have your friends impacted by something and not be impacted yourself,” Hunter says.
For Arrowtop, collecting the local donations and storing them until John’s arrival was a way to finally get involved on an issue impacting Native people. He hails from Heart Butte on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, where tribal members succeeded last year in blocking resource development in the sacred Badger-Two Medicine. But Arrowtop feels he’s long stayed on the sidelines of such actions.
“I’ve always been concerned about this stuff, but I never really had an opportunity and never placed myself in positions where I could actually help,” he says. “In a way this is my first time actually being active.”
John arrives to pick up the supplies sometime tomorrow. In the meantime, Arrowtop is still hoping to collect a few more items from the list.
“Tents, camping gear, shovels and rope—stuff like that, working items,” he continues. “I have like 50 pairs of work gloves from an anonymous donor who got them from the Halliburton Company. We were laughing about the irony of that.”