Today is the day Montana medical marijuana advocates
have been dreading. A slate of restrictive laws passed in 2011 just went into effect, limiting providers to just three patients and likely leaving thousands of people without access to medication they’ve been using legally for years. The Indy
checked in the the Montana Department of Health and Human Services
recently to figure out how the numbers of patients and providers have changed ahead of Wednesday’s implementation. Here’s what we found.
Photo by Cathrine L. Walters
One way patients can maintain their access to medical marijuana under the new rules is to become their own provider. DPHHS Public Information Officer Jon Ebelt says the agency communicated that option to cardholders, and roughly 1,350 of the state’s 13,170 patients have submitted forms to initiate that change since July 1.
As for providers, Ebelt says DPHHS asked them in early July to identify the three patients they would continue to serve or confirm their desire to be removed from the state’s registry. Since then, 305 providers have returned forms indicating they intend to keep serving cardholders. The remaining 84, according to Ebelt, have either asked to be removed from the registry or have not returned their change forms.
Patients and providers alike had held out hope until mid August that a district court judge in Helena would stay implementation of the new rules until Nov. 8, when voters will decide on a ballot initiative
to reform Montana’s medical marijuana program. I-182 would roll back the restrictions enacted today in part by repealing the three-patient limit on providers, and would add post-traumatic stress disorder to the list of qualifying conditions. DPHHS was supportive of delaying the new rules, Ebelt says, based on "concern for the thousands of patients with debilitating conditions who could find themselves without an effective, physician-recommended treatment.”
Ebelt expects DPHHS will post a new batch of statewide registry numbers later this week. In the meantime, the agency is sending out permanent marijuana cards to 1,900 cardholders who have either found a provider or signed on as their own. That leaves an estimated 11,270 patients wondering what Election Day might bring.