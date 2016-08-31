What you’re drinking:
Gwin Du, with a twist. For the past three summers, Draught Works
has dedicated every Sunday to a malty mix of Big Dipper’s vanilla ice cream and the brewery’s flagship Welsh-style oatmeal stout. Co-owner Jeff Grant attributes the idea to in-house interest in utilizing Draught Works’ root beer for floats. “I think we’ve all been to pubs and breweries that have done different float pairings,” Grant says, “so we thought we could offer the beer side as well.”
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Draught Works
Why you’re drinking it:
Draught Works has been on the forefront of food and beer pairings in western Montana over the last few years, hosting popular events like the Bacon N’ Beer Breakfast or its spring Beer and Cheese Pairing night. Grant feels it’s “always fun” to see how the complexities of a particular beer complement other foods, and the beer floats are a summertime extension of that flavor-mixing spirit. Unfortunately, Labor Day marks the end of Ice Cream Sunday season at Draught Works, but Grant was willing to share some tips on how to stretch it out should you miss that final beer float afternoon.
How to keep the summer going:
If you want to stick with the Draught Works recipe, you’re lucky. As a flagship, Gwin Du Stout is available for growler fills year-round, and vanilla is a pretty common Big Dipper flavor on store shelves. For those feeling a little bolder, Grant advises that it’s the dark, malty beers with low bitterness that blend best with ice cream.
“Dark-roasted chocolate, coffee—all those types of flavors, just from a pairing standpoint—blend really well with that dairy-vanilla flavor,” he says.
In other words, once those heavier fall seasonals start showing up on taps, the possibilities will be endless.
Where to get it:
Dip your spoon at Draught Works on Sept. 4 at 915 Toole Ave. Beer floats are $6, root beer floats are $4.
Happiest Hour celebrates western Montana watering holes. To recommend a bar, bartender or beverage for Happiest Hour, email editor@missoulanews.com.