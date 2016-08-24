A dozen times this year residents have called Ben Schmidt to complain of a putrid poop smell wafting over Missoula.
That’s not a bad figure, the city-county air quality specialist says, considering how strong the stench used to get.
Then again, by now most everyone who lives or works on the city’s Westside knows where the odor originates, and Schmidt acknowledges “complaint fatigue” could be keeping the number down. In 2009, the city spent nearly $80,000 to figure out who was to blame, pinning it evenly on the city-run wastewater treatment plant and EKO Compost
, a private business that composts the plant’s sludge byproduct and sells it. The treatment plant responded by spending more than $1 million to snuff out its sewage smell, but EKO only “marginally invested” in controlling the fumes, according to a new city-commissioned study.
In other words, the stench persists—but not for long, Public Works Director John Wilson says. Missoula City Council voted unanimously Aug. 22 to authorize purchase of EKO Compost for $1.24 million, and reducing foul odors is one of the first steps Wilson expects to take once the city assumes control. He thinks the facility shouldn’t smell much worse than a barnyard when all is said and done.
click to enlarge
-
Photo by Anne Medley
-
A bulldozer at EKO Compost moves piles of soon-to-be-compost, made from commingled and decomposed yard and human waste. Officials believe city ownership of EKO Compost could finally bring an end to the stench that sometimes reaches miles away and has prompted years of complaints.
Odor control isn’t particularly complicated or expensive compared to the $8.4 million in total infrastructure upgrades the city plans to make at the facility. Larger fans for aeration and more woodchips to lay on top of the compost piles as a filter could make a big difference, Wilson says.
“If it takes more than that, we’ll do it,” he adds.
If the problem is so easy to solve, why hasn’t EKO done so? Wilson isn’t willing to criticize EKO’s existing operation, noting that the facility is in compliance with current regulations. However, an engineering consultant hired by the city to investigate a possible purchase of EKO found the existing “makeshift” biofilter to be 1/43 the size recommended as the industry standard and the compost piles underaerated by a factor of 50.
The city has worked with EKO Compost since 1977 in what was one of the first public-private partnerships of its kind. But the arrangement has left officials with little recourse with respect to odor issues at the facility. Wilson says the city is in a better position to invest in improvements, since it doesn’t need to turn a profit.
EKO Compost currently has a “positive cash flow,” according to a letter supporting the purchase sent to the city by EKO owner Tom Pawlish. (The company’s Missoula plant manager did not return a call for comment.) A financial analysis prepared by city administrators
indicates the city can afford the proposed site and equipment improvements without raising taxes or fees. Wilson says many project details, including the final design, still need to be honed, but city control over the entire stream of human waste presents new opportunities for efficiencies and reuse.
It also comes with the risks inherent in assuming management of another public works operation—and the responsibility to stop spewing stench onto the neighbors.
“I’m perfectly happy to be accountable for that,” Wilson says.