Montgomery Distillery's Sazerac is made with Sudden Wisdom Rye.



What you’re drinking: Cocktails made from Sudden Wisdom Rye, which is milled, fermented, distilled and bottled in Missoula. The Montgomery Distillery released the whiskey last year and it’s considered the first legal batch ever made in Missoula. Distiller Christopher Conley notes he was inspired by Neil Young’s 1979 album Live Rust. The rye—with its dried apple, spice and autumn leather flavor—is now featured on the distillery’s cocktail menu.

The New Orleans cocktail is one of the oldest known mixed drinks, made popular about 10 years before the Civil War. It mixes rye whiskey, demerara sugar and aromatic bitters, plus lemon peel garnish, and the inside of the glass is sprayed with absinthe to provide added aroma. Future versions will involve other sprays, including a pipe tobacco wash.This classic cocktail changes with the seasons. The current summer version mixes rye whiskey, mint, lemon, honey and lemon bitters. In fall, the distillery will combine the rye with egg whites, maple syrup, lemon, almond liquor and pecan bitters.Technically, an Old Fashioned didn’t originally include fruit, which is why Montgomery added “new” to the title of its concoction of rye whiskey, demerara sugar, brandied cherries, orange and aromatic bitters. Most bars nowadays serve the truly old-fashioned drink with cherry and orange. Semantics aside, what makes Montgomery’s distinct is its homemade brandied cherries—and, of course, the rye.Montgomery Distillery is located at 129 W. Front.