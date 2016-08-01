Mo Club purchased by former Griz standout, NFL player Colt Anderson

On July 28, former University of Montana Grizzlies MVP Colt Anderson flew to upstate New York for NFL training camp, where he is again looking to earn a roster spot for the upcoming season, this time with the Buffalo Bills. Before his offseason in Montana ended, though, Anderson inked a deal back home.
The Butte native and his brother, Beau, purchased the Missoula Club on July 6. Beau did not disclose the purchase price.
The deal adds a new chapter in the legendary Missoula bar’s history and continues its close tie to Griz football. The Mo Club, as its known, first opened in 1890, and has operated in its current space at 139 W. Main St. since 1926.
Colt Anderson tended bar at the Mo Club while playing for UM, where he helped lead the Griz to an FCS national championship game in 2008. Beau started working there shortly after his younger brother, and he’s stayed with the bar since.
“I always enjoyed working with him here, but I never thought we’d actually own the place together,” Beau says.
click to enlarge
-
photo by derek brouwer
-
Former Griz standout and current NFL player Colt Anderson bought the Mo Club in July with his brother, Beau.
Buying the Mo Club is the second business venture Colt has undertaken while also playing in the NFL. In 2010, he and another brother, Luke, launched a clothing company called UPTOP
that includes Griz- and Montana-themed apparel.
Beau will manage the bar while Colt continues his football career, though Beau often jokes with bar regulars that he’s putting his brother’s name on the work schedule.
The Andersons’ purchase of the bar from former owner Mark Laslovich was a low-key affair, and Beau says he and his brother don’t plan to change much about the establishment. In fact, the bar looks the same as during their college days but for some modest TV upgrades.
“I want to do everything Las was doing,” Beau says. “He did it the right way.”
Summers have become an anxious time for the family, with no guarantee Colt will make a team each year. The Bills are the fourth team to sign the safety and special teams captain since he went undrafted in 2009.
The Bills are slated to play Anderson’s former team, the Colts, for their first preseason game this season, but don’t expect the Mo Club to host a watch party for its new owner. Beau won’t be hosting it, at least. He prefers to watch his brother’s games from home, rather than the bar, so his attention can be undivided.