John Mayer now lives in Montana

Mega-popular musician and tabloid magnet John Mayer , who's known for his bluesy guitar playing and playboy lifestyle , has come out of a self-imposed hiatus to promote his new album.

During an interview yesterday on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" he revealed that his life had spun out of control; exhibit A: his April 2010 Playboy interview revealed a little too much about his porn addiction and sex life with the likes of Jennifer Aniston and Jessica Simpson. Needing to chill out, and also recover from throat surgery, Mayer ended up in the place everyone goes to completely escape: Montana. He bought a house in the Bozeman area, "in the middle of nowhere," and he says he's grown up a lot. You can see his full interview below.

Mayer's new album, Born and Raised, drops May 22.