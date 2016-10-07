Green Room

Archives | RSS

Friday, October 7, 2016

Arts & Entertainment Tonight and Sunday: Dance on Location from the University of Montana School of Theatre and Dance

Posted By on Fri, Oct 7, 2016 at 11:59 AM

click to enlarge ©WILLIAMMUÑOZ
  • ©williammuñoz
click to enlarge ©WILLIAMMUÑOZ
  • ©williammuñoz
click to enlarge ©WILLIAMMUÑOZ
  • ©williammuñoz
click to enlarge ©WILLIAMMUÑOZ
  • ©williammuñoz
click to enlarge ©WILLIAMMUÑOZ
  • ©williammuñoz
click to enlarge ©WILLIAMMUÑOZ
  • ©williammuñoz
click to enlarge ©WILLIAMMUÑOZ
  • ©williammuñoz
click to enlarge ©WILLIAMMUÑOZ
  • ©williammuñoz
click to enlarge ©WILLIAMMUÑOZ
  • ©williammuñoz
click to enlarge ©WILLIAMMUÑOZ
  • ©williammuñoz
click to enlarge ©WILLIAMMUÑOZ
  • ©williammuñoz
click to enlarge ©WILLIAMMUÑOZ
  • ©williammuñoz
click to enlarge ©WILLIAMMUÑOZ
  • ©williammuñoz
click to enlarge ©WILLIAMMUÑOZ
  • ©williammuñoz
click to enlarge ©WILLIAMMUÑOZ
  • ©williammuñoz
click to enlarge ©WILLIAMMUÑOZ
  • ©williammuñoz
The School of Theatre & Dance presents Dance on Location at the UM Mansfield Mall Fri., Nov. 7, and Sun., Nov. 9, from 5 PM to 7 each evening. Free.
  • Email
  • Favorite
  • Print
  • Share
Post a comment

© 2016 Missoula News/Independent Publishing | Powered by Foundation