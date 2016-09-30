We wrote about Cantores de Cienfuegos during their anticipated performance at Missoula's International Choral Festival in July. On Monday, Oct. 3, the all-volunteer organizers who helped bring the the Cuban choir to Missoula will hold a benefit to fund the airfare that brought the notable singers here.
A Cuban Encore Benefit features a Cuban dinner and two drinks for $100 a plate. The night begins with a cocktail hour accompanied by live music from local Latin band, Salsa Loca, followed by dinner. Attendants will get to check out music videos of the Cantores' Montana concerts, including those in Great Falls and Florence, as well as some off-stage outtakes.
It takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Crystal Theater (by the bridge). Space is limited to 60 people. Tickets are on sale now at Rockin Rudy's, 237 Blaine St. in Missoula.
For more information call Yvonne at 546-4074.