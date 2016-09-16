As my squad rolled into the Adams Center around 8 p.m. on Sept. 15, we could hear the first chorus of Coolio's "Gangsta's Paradise." One of my friends squealed. "We're missing it!"
The Adams Center hosted the "I Love the 90s" tour with Coolio, Kid N Play and Salt N Pepa, plus other guest DJs and rappers. (We didn't get Vanilla Ice on this leg of the tour. Womp womp.) I went with three friends, all of whom were, like me, born in the late 1980s.
We trotted through the hallway to find our seats, trying not to spill our cups of wine, while dodging all the other concertgoers and trying not to gape at their outfits. We had sorta tried to go '90s with our style—I am particularly proud of my Little Mermaid crop top and plaid shirt—but there's no competing with middle-aged women who still have the clothes they actually wore 20 years ago. High-waisted Levis and floral shift dresses never went away for these people.
So obviously, the I Love the 90s tour was less of a nostalgia thing for me and more of a history lesson. I mean, "Gangsta's Paradise" came out in 1995. I was in kindergarten.
Kid N Play—who both look pretty good—came out after Coolio and did their House Party dance
and joked about their age. Christopher "Kid" Reid informed the crowd that he doesn't need to use Viagra. "You could say it's Montana hard," he said. It was probably the most risque moment of the evening.
One member of my party who shall remain nameless now has a crush on Kid. So take note, Gen X dudes, if you've still got the moves, hipster millennial chicks will be into it.
After Kid N Play's set ended around 9, my bestie and I strolled to refill our beverages, and found out that the Adams Center sold out of Bud Light. Mind you, the doors opened at 7:30, so it took maybe an hour and a half for the crowd to plow through all the Bud. Nobody's dancing skills improved.
We opted for white wine and went to find a place to stand in the bleachers, a much safer location than the teeming masses down on the main floor.
By, like, 9:15, Salt N Pepa and DJ Spinderella came out and did a fun set with a few of their hits—"Let's Talk about Sex," "Push It" included—interspersed with covers and tributes of popular songs from the last few decades, in no particular order or reason. Guns and Roses. The "Smells Like Teen Spirit" riff. Destiny's Child. Michael Jackson. Missy Elliot. Bloodhoung Gang. Beastie Boys.
Salt N Pepa brought along two extremely fit and talented young backup dancers, who frequently stripped off their shirts to the delight of the audience. Salt did most of the rapping and engaging with the audience, while Pepa strolled around and did a lot more bump 'n grinding on the backup dancers.
Things also got political for a minute when Salt said, "It's about time to get a female president up in here." The crowd mostly cheered. A small group of dudes booed, and kept booing, until the next song started.
But otherwise, the whole vibe was good-natured. Lots of "throw your hands in the air and wave them like you just don't care." Salt N Pepa have been active for 30 years, and it's clear that they've figured out the key to drawing in audiences—don't take things too seriously, play songs people know, include eye candy, keep the show short.
I do wonder what aspects of my youth will be dredged up in 20 years for nostalgia and amusement. Will Drake and Rihanna play the Adams Center in 2026? If so, I hope I show up and party.