In its fourth year, Original Festival
is hosting two nights of live music in downtown Butte, America, culminating in a performance by Ghostface Killah. Festival founder and director Matthew Boyle says he connected with Ghostface on Instagram and set up the gig with his booking agent.
"We sent him an offer and gave him a rundown of what we’re looking to do as far as provide an event for people that’s affordable with high quality acts," Boyle says.
Affordable is kind of an understatement: it's $5 for two nights of music.
Boyle and a few other organizers first got the idea for Original Fest after Butte landed the National Folk Festival in 2008 and hosted a multitude of acts at the two-stage event space called The Original Mine Yard.
This year's festival features a stage dedicated to Boyle's brother, Casey, and their friend Kyle Burgman, both of whom were killed in a car accident less than a month before last year's festival. Spray-paint artist Trent Curnow, who's gotten statewide recognition for his graffiti on garbage cans and semi-trucks, will create a memorial mural.
Original Fest has almost doubled its attendance over the last few years as it gains momentum. Last year Chad Stokes of Dispatch headlined, and this year provides even more name recognition with the rapper and former Wu Tang Clan member hitting the stage. (Dude is still making relevant art: He just recently showed up on a new single with underground producer Wax Tailor called "Worldwide.")
Also on the Original roster: Cave Singers, Jeff Crosby and the Refugees, Sista Otis and No Fancy (of Missoula), among others.
Road trips to Butte never get old—and Ghostface Killah is a pretty good reason to make it happen.
Original Festival runs Friday Sept. 9–Saturday Sept. 10. Visit ogest.org for details.