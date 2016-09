click to enlarge

Seems like we can always count on Reggie Watts to return to Missoula. The first wrote about him back in 2010, but since then, the vocal artist/beatboxer/musician/comedian has graced more big stages and television shows, plus showed up to play surprise sets and after-hours parties in Missoula basements.The beloved Montana-raised artist will hit the Wilma's stage again, December 17. Pre-sale tickets are available online Wed., Sept. 7, and general tickets go on sale at 10 am Fri., Sept. 9.