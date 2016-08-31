click to enlarge
photo courtesy of Joseph Llanes
Nashville singer-songwriter Rodney Crowell played River City Roots Festival Sat. August 27.
From a punk show circle pit to a front porch pickin’ party, music has a way of tying us together like nothing else on earth. For 2,000 people who swelled the intersection of Main Street and Ryman to see Rodney Crowell and his band close the River City Roots Fest Saturday night, one song transformed the wildly disparate crowd of music lovers into a single organism.
The heart of downtown was packed solid with hippies and hipsters, vacationing bikers and students enjoying their last hurrah of summer before classes start Monday. There were young parents pushing baby-laden strollers, old country fans in expensive camp chairs, and us—a couple of middle-aged parents who don't go out much any more. But we did that night to see a real live musical legend. Crowell and his crack band played a few new tunes, then treated the crowd to a string of hits. There was dancing. Whooping. Reveling, even. About an hour into the set he peeled off the opening chords to Bob Dylan’s “Like a Rolling Stone,” singing, “I remember a time you looked so fine, threw the bums a dime in your prime…” Then the leveled accusation, “Didn't you?”
The crowd sang those last two words with gusto and precision. They were in, and Rodney knew he had ‘em. He played through the rest of the verse, drawing the anticipation from the crowd like a huge inspiration of air. When the chorus hit, he simply smiled and stepped back from the mic, signaling to the audience that this was our moment. And we seized it. “How does it feel?” we sang. Crowell beamed. “How does it FEEL!” we roared. No verbal encouragement was given, no beckoning hands, no “I can't hear you” pantomime. Crowell knew he'd given us all the permission we needed and we ran with it. “To be on your own!” Of course we knew the words—if rock and roll has a single anthem, this is it. “With no direction home!” Harmonies were starting to develop. We sang lustily, unashamed, at the top of our lungs. “Like a complete unknoooown!”
The tsunami of voices, charged with passion and blissful release, echoed off the brick walls of Missoula's ancient downtown buildings. “Like a rolling STONE,” came the crescendo.
Onstage, Crowell shared a smile with his lead guitarist, basking in a rare, powerful moment of human connection that he so masterfully precipitated. It might not have been the first time he's given the chorus to the crowd during that song, and of course he's not the first artist to encourage a massive singalong. The oft-heard live version of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' “Breakdown” comes to mind, when the audience spontaneously sings the entire first verse, prompting an amused Petty to drawl, “Y’all gonna put me out of a job.” But this was one of those perfect confluences of the right song, the right night and a seasoned performer having an affectionate audience in the palm of his hand.
Crowell has a special connection to Montana
and it informed a passionate, loose-limbed set. Guitarist John Jorgenson of the Hellecasters threatened to steal the show with his inventive, fiery solos. Crowell let him run as Jorgensen traded licks with the fiddle player and thrilled the crowd with his utter mastery of phrasing and dynamics. When Crowell sensed the wave of the crowd’s energy was reaching its peak, he went into “Like a Rolling Stone.”
The feeling that washed over the thousands of music lovers after they'd become one for that brief moment was a combination of post-coital satisfaction and an undeniable sense of unity. If you were there, you felt it. If this motley collection of people could unite in a heartbeat over a few minutes of rock and roll, couldn't there be a way to use the visceral power of music to help cut through some of the issues that divide us? If you were there, you felt it.
Music has incredible impact on our collective psyche. Take “The Star-Spangled Banner,” for instance. For all but the most jaded among us—and perhaps Colin Kaepernick—the singing of our national anthem always conjures a bit of pride and love of country. More than mere words and promises, music has the power to stir us, to propel us into action. A school fight song can cause a huge adrenaline surge in a ball team, and they'll run onto the field ready to kick some ass for school and country. When the radio plays a song that you loved in junior high, you can almost feel the braces on your teeth and smell the locker room where you dreaded having to change out for gym.
As our society devolves deeper into a chasm of racism, class war, haves and have-nots, conservatives versus liberals, violence and unrest, I can’t help but wonder how we can harness the unifying power of music to tap into that deeper humanity that we all share. It might sound a little “Kumbaya,” but if there’s an answer to the riddle of how to pull together to solve the complex issues that are dragging us into the ditch, it might start with something as simple as a Bob Dylan song.